Chelsea: Premier League 2022/23 fixtures and schedule

Chelsea kick-off their 2022/23 season with a trip to Frank Lampard's Everton live on Sky Sports before hosting London rivals Spurs in their first home game.

Thomas Tuchel's side face a reunion with Blues legend Lampard at Goodison Park on August 6, kick-off 5.30pm, before Tottenham visit Stamford Bridge a week later.

Chelsea will host Liverpool in West London on September 17, Manchester United on October 22 and Arsenal on November 5.

Their final fixture before the month-long break for the World Cup is away at Newcastle, and they continue their campaign on Boxing Day against newly-promoted Bournemouth.

Chelsea travel to Tottenham on February 25 and Arsenal on April 29, with the latter the start of a bumper last five games including Manchester City away on the penultimate weekend of the season and Newcastle at home on the final day.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

6: Everton (a) - live on Sky Sports

13: Tottenham (h)

20: Leeds (a)

27: Leicester (h)

31: Southampton (a)

September

3: West Ham (h)

10: Fulham (a)

17: Liverpool (h)

October

1: Crystal Palace (a)

8: Wolves (h)

15: Aston Villa (a)

18: Brentford (a)

22: Man Utd (h)

29: Brighton (a)

November

5: Arsenal (h)

12: Newcastle (a)

December

26: Bournemouth (h)

31: Nottingham Forest (a)

January

2: Man City (h)

14: Crystal Palace (h)

21: Liverpool (a)

February

4: Fulham (h)

11: West Ham (a)

18: Southampton (h)

25: Tottenham (a)

March

4: Leeds (h)

11: Leicester (a)

18: Everton (h)

April

1: Aston Villa (h)

8: Wolves (a)

15: Brighton (h)

22: Man Utd (a)

26: Brentford (h)

29: Arsenal (a)

May

6: Bournemouth (a)

13: Nottingham Forest (h)

20: Man City (a)

28: Newcastle (h)

The Premier League season will begin on the weekend of August 5-7 - one week earlier than the 2021/22 campaign started.

However, the Premier League will take a break in the middle of the season to accommodate the first ever winter World Cup. The league's final round before the break will be on the weekend of November 12/13 before resuming on Boxing Day with the World Cup final taking place on December 18.

The Premier League's final day will be Sunday May 28.

Meanwhile, the Carabao Cup final will be held on Sunday February 26 and the FA Cup final on Saturday June 3.

The Europa League final will be played on May 31 in Budapest, the Europa Conference League final will be on June 7 in Prague and the Champions League final is scheduled for June 10 in Istanbul.