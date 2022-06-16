Chelsea: Premier League 2022/23 fixtures and schedule

Chelsea visit former midfielder Frank Lampard's Everton live on Sky Sports in first game; Tottenham visit Stamford Bridge in first home game, with Newcastle the visitors on the final day

Thursday 16 June 2022 09:00, UK

Chelsea Fixtures 2022/23

Chelsea kick-off their 2022/23 season with a trip to Frank Lampard's Everton live on Sky Sports before hosting London rivals Spurs in their first home game.

Thomas Tuchel's side face a reunion with Blues legend Lampard at Goodison Park on August 6, kick-off 5.30pm, before Tottenham visit Stamford Bridge a week later.

Chelsea will host Liverpool in West London on September 17, Manchester United on October 22 and Arsenal on November 5.

Their final fixture before the month-long break for the World Cup is away at Newcastle, and they continue their campaign on Boxing Day against newly-promoted Bournemouth.

Chelsea travel to Tottenham on February 25 and Arsenal on April 29, with the latter the start of a bumper last five games including Manchester City away on the penultimate weekend of the season and Newcastle at home on the final day.

Trending

Chelsea's 2022/23 Premier League fixtures

All fixtures subject to change.

August

Also See:

6: Everton (a) - live on Sky Sports

13: Tottenham (h)

20: Leeds (a)

27: Leicester (h)

31: Southampton (a)

September

3: West Ham (h)

10: Fulham (a)

17: Liverpool (h)

October

1: Crystal Palace (a)

8: Wolves (h)

15: Aston Villa (a)

18: Brentford (a)

22: Man Utd (h)

29: Brighton (a)

November

5: Arsenal (h)

12: Newcastle (a)

December

26: Bournemouth (h)

31: Nottingham Forest (a)

January

2: Man City (h)

14: Crystal Palace (h)

21: Liverpool (a)

February

4: Fulham (h)

11: West Ham (a)

18: Southampton (h)

25: Tottenham (a)

March

4: Leeds (h)

11: Leicester (a)

18: Everton (h)

April

1: Aston Villa (h)

8: Wolves (a)

15: Brighton (h)

22: Man Utd (a)

26: Brentford (h)

29: Arsenal (a)

May

6: Bournemouth (a)

13: Nottingham Forest (h)

20: Man City (a)

28: Newcastle (h)

Key dates for the 2022/23 season

The Premier League season will begin on the weekend of August 5-7 - one week earlier than the 2021/22 campaign started.

However, the Premier League will take a break in the middle of the season to accommodate the first ever winter World Cup. The league's final round before the break will be on the weekend of November 12/13 before resuming on Boxing Day with the World Cup final taking place on December 18.

The Premier League's final day will be Sunday May 28.

Meanwhile, the Carabao Cup final will be held on Sunday February 26 and the FA Cup final on Saturday June 3.

The Europa League final will be played on May 31 in Budapest, the Europa Conference League final will be on June 7 in Prague and the Champions League final is scheduled for June 10 in Istanbul.

The new Premier League season with Sky Sports

  • 128 exclusively live Premier League matches.
  • First pick of matches for every weekend of the Premier League season.
  • The best punditry team in football including Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Jamie Redknapp, Graeme Souness, Micah Richards and Roy Keane.
  • Kelly Cates and David Jones will present our live coverage across Friday Night Football, Saturday Night Football, Super Sunday and Monday Night Football.
  • In-game goals and clips for mobile devices from Sky Sports live matches.
  • Extended highlights On Demand and our Premier League channel.
  • Sky Sports is your ultimate destination for domestic football with live coverage of the Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership and the Women's Super League.
  • Find out more about Sky Sports
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema