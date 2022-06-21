Celtic: Goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist signs for Scottish champions

Celtic have completed the signing of Dundee United keeper Benjamin Siegrist.

The 30-year-old was out of contract at Tannadice this summer and had been speaking to a number of interested clubs.

Celtic were looking for extra competition for Joe Hart after Vasilis Barkas left for Utrecht on a season-long loan.

Siegrist spent four years at Tannadice after starting his career at Aston Villa and is also understood to have had options in England with Preston and Ipswich Town.

Celtic make Bernabei breakthrough

Celtic have made a breakthrough in talks with Lanus in their bid to sign left-back Alexandro Bernabei, according to Sky Sports.

The two clubs have agreed a £3.75m deal in principle. Bernabei has already said his goodbyes to team-mates and staff at Lanus.

Meanwhile, Ajax have joined the list of interested clubs for Celtic target Vinicius Souza.

The defensive midfielder plays for Belgian side Lommel, who are part of the City Football Group.

Sky Sports News understands that the CFG would prefer that he was loaned to Celtic, but the decision will be left up to the player and his agent - who have some reservations about him moving to the Scottish Premiership.

PSV, Bologna, Fenerbahce and Club Brugge are all keen on the Brazilian too.

Analysis: Siegrist can push Hart for No 1 spot

Former Celtic full-back Mark Wilson told Sky Sports News:

"Ange Postecoglou has built a team from virtually nothing and when you look at the squad across the board, he's got competition in a lot of positions. But there are still positions that need to be filled.

"The goalkeeper area is one that may need to be addressed as back-up to Joe Hart as Vasilis Barkas is out the door. Maybe a defensive midfielder and maybe competition at left-back so there's one or two players still to come in.

"The Celtic fans will be much happier with how the squad looks compared to at the start of last year. Benjamin Siegrist was fantastic at Dundee Utd and you only have to look at where they finished in the table in fourth place. You need a solid defence but you also need someone behind you and he's been fantastic for a number of years.

"Siegrist is someone who can really push Joe Hart. It may take a bit of time to bed in, but I think by next season he could be pushing him all the way for the No 1 spot."

