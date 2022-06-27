Chelsea target Nathan Ake return as part of double Man City swoop including Raheem Sterling - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea have opened talks with Manchester City over the prospect of a double move for Raheem Sterling and Nathan Ake.

Petr Cech is leaving his role as technical and performance advisor at Chelsea after making it clear the club should have kept Romelu Lukaku for another season rather than remarkably loaning him back to Inter Milan - a move that should be confirmed this week.

Wayne Rooney's long-term agent is under investigation by the Football Association for secretly paying staff and player wages at Derby County.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United have been told it will cost them £70m to sign Ajax forward Antony. New United boss Erik ten Hag wanted to raid his former club to sign the versatile Brazil international, but Ajax's valuation has thrown the deal into doubt.

Christian Eriksen is set to wait to make his decision on whether to join Manchester United in order to see how the club progress in the summer market.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth provides the latest updates on reported transfers for Frenkie de Jong, Cristiano Ronaldo and Christian Eriksen

Chelsea will also carry on spending with Matthijs de Ligt keen on a move to Stamford Bridge. The 22-year-old Dutch defender who is on around £ 200,000 a week and his wages and current deal is one of the reasons why Juventus are open to letting him go for around £70m.

Chelsea target Ousmane Dembele will decide on his future in the next 72 hours. Dembele is one of the most sought-after players in this summer's transfer window because his contract with Barcelona is due to expire on June 30.

Newcastle United have reportedly made contact with Leeds United over potentially signing in-demand winger Raphinha from Elland Road this summer.

Robert Lewandowski's desire to play for Barcelona is to show he is "better" than Karim Benzema, says his former agent Cezary Kucharski.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Athletic's Sam Lee breaks down the various tasks new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag must complete with the club, saying the Dutch coach has a 'big job on his hands' to turn them around

DAILY MAIL

Fulham are confident they will complete their first signings of the summer this week by wrapping up deals for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Manor Solomon and Portuguese midfielder Joao Palhinha.

Real Madrid have identified England midfielder Jude Bellingham as their priority target for next summer.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Arsenal have agreed a deal in principle for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus, and The Athletic's Sam Lee outlines what he will bring to Mikel Arteta's side

Neymar is unlikely to be moving to Juventus this summer. The Serie A club's chairman Andrea Agnelli is having to cut costs, with Paul Pogba set to be one of the club's highest earners when he arrives.

Cardiff City owner Vincent Tan says they tried their best to sign Gareth Bale but MLS side Los Angeles FC were 'too big' to turn down.

Crystal Palace are close to sealing the signing of Lens midfielder Cheick Doucoure. Palace were rebuffed on their £14.5m opening bid last week but have upped their offer to meet Lens' valuation and are now closing in on their target.

Barnsley have outlined Portuguese left-back Kiki Afonso as a target as they look to immediately bounce back from their Championship relegation last season.

English cricket will reach the end of an era on Tuesday when Eoin Morgan confirms his retirement from the international game after more than seven revolutionary years in charge. The white-ball captaincy will pass to Jos Buttler.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News reporter Michael Bridge provides the latest on Tottenham's pursuit of Richarlison and Anthony Gordon from Everton, while there is a further update on Chelsea's move for Raheem Sterling

THE SUN

Ajax will demand more than £115m for Manchester United targets Lisandro Martinez and Antony this summer. The Dutch club value Martinez in the £45m bracket and are under no pressure to sell. They are set to play hardball over wideman Antony, who they believe is worth around £70m.

Sir Alex Ferguson recorded a personal message for Manchester United captain Harry Maguire and his new bride. Ferguson, 80, wished the couple years of happiness in the short clip which was played at their wedding in France at the weekend.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Paul Merson believes Sadio Mane will be a 'massive miss' for Liverpool after his move to Bayern Munich

A Borussia Dortmund exec has labelled Dean Saunders an "arrogant idiot" for suggesting Sadio Mane is wasting his time in the Bundesliga. Saunders had claimed Mane, 30, is "ruining his best years" at Bayern Munich.

Millwall are about to sign Hull midfielder George Honeyman. The 27-year-old midfielder will join the Lions squad on their pre-season camp in Ireland today, pending a medical.

THE TIMES

Arsenal are expected to announce they have signed Gabriel Jesus for around £45m from Manchester City this week.

The Gunners have increased their bid for Lisandro Martínez to £34m as they look to beat Manchester United to the signing of the Ajax centre-back.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Paul Merson gives his thoughts on the current transfer window and also looks at what Chelsea and Manchester United need to do, with both clubs entering new chapters

Chelsea have made the first move in their bid to buy Raheem Sterling after they contacted Manchester City to inform them of their desire to sign the England winger.

Christian Eriksen is "mulling over" a contract offer from Leicester City. The midfielder is free this summer after his Brentford contract came to an end, and he is not short of options.

West Ham United have approached Villarreal about signing Netherlands winger Arnaut Danjuma.

Celtic will seek at least £15m if Atletico Madrid firm up their interest in signing the Croatia right back, Josip Juranovic.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers are stepping up talks to land PAOK's £2.5m-rated striker Antonio Colak.

Jordan Larsson, son of Celtic great Henrik, is on the lookout for a new club. The 25-year-old, a Sweden international like his dad, is on his way out of Spartak Moscow according to a report.

DAILY RECORD

Juventus have agreed to pay Aaron Ramsey €4m just to get him off their books this summer, 12 months before his contract at the Serie A club is due to expire.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou insists he will not rush through any transfers this summer with the Parkhead boss determined to land the right player.

Rangers talisman Alfredo Morelos reportedly sees a move to Sevilla as "a very good option" this summer.