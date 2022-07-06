Anthony Gordon: Newcastle make contact with Everton over deal for winger

Newcastle have been in contact with Everton for midfielder Anthony Gordon.

Newcastle are looking to add a wide midfielder to their squad this summer and have identified Gordon as a target.

Sky Sports News has been told no official bid has been made, but one source claims there has been contact between the two clubs.

Image: Gordon was a key performer for Everton boss Frank Lampard last season

Reports suggest a potential deal for the England U21 international, who scored four goals and provided three assists in all competitions last season, could cost £35m.

Tottenham were interested in making a double signing from Everton involving Gordon and Richarlison, eventually settling for the £60m purchase of the Brazilian as the Toffees resisted their advances.

Newcastle United retain an interest in Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby.

Diaby is one of a number of attacking players thought to be under consideration by the club this summer.

It is understood there may be a gap between what Newcastle are prepared to pay for the 22-year-old France international and Leverkusen's asking price.

Is Newcastle's Ekitike chase over?

Image: Newcastle have not given up hope of signing Hugo Ekitike

Newcastle still want to sign Reims striker Hugo Ekitike but are focusing on other attacking targets after hitting an impasse in negotiations with the Ligue 1 club.

Reims head coach Oscar Garcia claims Ekitike has told him he wants to stay.

