Anthony Gordon: Newcastle make contact with Everton over deal for winger

Newcastle are looking to add a wide midfielder to their squad this summer and have identified Everton's Anthony Gordon as a target; Sky Sports News has been told no official bid has been made at this stage, but one source claims there has been contact between the two clubs

Wednesday 6 July 2022 12:51, UK

Anthony Gordon celebrates scoring for Everton vs Man Utd

Newcastle have been in contact with Everton for midfielder Anthony Gordon. 

Newcastle are looking to add a wide midfielder to their squad this summer and have identified Gordon as a target.

Sky Sports News has been told no official bid has been made, but one source claims there has been contact between the two clubs.

Everton&#39;s Anthony Gordon and manager Frank Lampard at full time after the Emirates FA Cup quarter final match at Selhurst Park, London. Picture date: Sunday March 20, 2022.
Image: Gordon was a key performer for Everton boss Frank Lampard last season

Reports suggest a potential deal for the England U21 international, who scored four goals and provided three assists in all competitions last season, could cost £35m.

Tottenham were interested in making a double signing from Everton involving Gordon and Richarlison, eventually settling for the £60m purchase of the Brazilian as the Toffees resisted their advances.

Trending

What's going on with Diaby pursuit?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Enjoy the best skills and goals from Newcastle transfer target Moussa Diaby in the Bundesliga for Bayer Leverkusen!

Newcastle United retain an interest in Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby.

Diaby is one of a number of attacking players thought to be under consideration by the club this summer.

Also See:

It is understood there may be a gap between what Newcastle are prepared to pay for the 22-year-old France international and Leverkusen's asking price.

Is Newcastle's Ekitike chase over?

REIMS, FRANCE - DECEMBER 11: Hugo Ekitike of Reims in action during the Ligue 1 Uber Eats match between Stade de Reims and AS Saint-Etienne at Stade Auguste Delaune on December 11, 2021 in Reims, France. (Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)
Image: Newcastle have not given up hope of signing Hugo Ekitike

Newcastle still want to sign Reims striker Hugo Ekitike but are focusing on other attacking targets after hitting an impasse in negotiations with the Ligue 1 club.

Reims head coach Oscar Garcia claims Ekitike has told him he wants to stay.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer before the transfer window closes at 11pm on September 1.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema