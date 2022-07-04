Newcastle United interested in Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby

Newcastle United retain an interest in Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby.

Diaby is one of a number of attacking players thought to be under consideration by the club this summer.

It is understood there may be a gap between what Newcastle are prepared to pay for the 22-year-old France international and Leverkusen's asking price.

Newcastle still want to sign Reims striker Hugo Ekitike but are focusing on other attacking targets after hitting an impasse in negotiations with the Ligue 1 club.

Reims head coach Oscar Garcia claims Ekitike has told him he wants to stay.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer before the transfer window closes at 11pm on September 1.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.