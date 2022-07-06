Nicolas Pepe, Bernd Leno to lead clear-out as Arsenal bid to raise transfer funds - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Arsenal are aiming to offload seven more players, including record signing Nicolas Pepe and former first choice 'keeper Bernd Leno, to finance further moves in the transfer market this summer.

Chelsea are ready to open contract talks with key midfielder Jorginho and his priority is reported to be staying at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal are ready to step up their interest in Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans and are confident £30m will be enough to secure the Belgium international's signature.

Image: Youri Tielemans has emerged as a transfer target for Arsenal

Benfica full-back Alex Grimaldo remains on Arsenal's radar and could be available for a cut-price £6m with his contract winding down.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Frenkie de Jong's possible move to Manchester United is being further complicated by £17m in deferred wage debt stemming from the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nottingham Forest are poised to complete the £16m signing of Liverpool defender Neco Williams.

Tottenham are hoping to have their deal to sign Middlesbrough wing-back Djed Spence finalised by this weekend so he can join the squad on their pre-season tour to South Korea.

A Premier League club is coming under increased pressure to suspend an international footballer over his rape arrest.

DAILY MIRROR

Image: Where will Jesse Lingard go after his Manchester United exit?

Jesse Lingard is set to fly out to the USA for talks over a potential move to MLS, with a couple of clubs interested in the now former Manchester United forward.

Former Chelsea youngster Charly Musonda has "gone missing" after receiving a contract offer, according to the chief executive of Belgian club Zulte Waregem.

Chelsea are readying an offer worth around £43m for Sporting Lisbon star Matheus Nunes according to reports in Portugal.

Ayoze Perez is open to leaving Leicester City this summer but hopes of a move to Real Betis are being stalled by the Spanish club's need to sell players first.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United have reportedly made a £51m offer to Ajax for winger Antony but are said to be around £20m short of the Dutch club's asking price.

Jake Paul has accused Tommy Fury of "going into hiding" after the pair's boxing grudge match at Madison Square Garden was called off when the Briton was denied entry to the United States.

Three Wimbledon security guards have been arrested for brawling with one another outside Court Two in view of horrified tennis fans.

THE TIMES

Image: Cristiano Ronaldo has told Manchester United he wants to leave the club this summer

Manchester United still have no idea when Cristiano Ronaldo will return to the club for pre-season.

Everton are set to offer Anthony Gordon a lucrative new contract to stop any interest from Premier League rivals Newcastle in their top young talent.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has resisted calls to switch international allegiance to Ghana and join his former England U21 team-mate Tariq Lamptey.

DAILY STAR

Juventus are struggling to find buyers for striker Moise Kean and midfielders Adrien Rabiot, Aaron Ramsey and Arthur Melo.

THE INDEPENDENT

A match-fixing investigation is under way in Sierra Leone after promotion rivals Gulf FC and Kahula Rangers won matches which kicked off at the same time 91-1 and 95-0.

DAILY EXPRESS

Chelsea's £10m deal to sign Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina has gone quiet since the departures of Petr Cech and Marina Granovskaia.

Marcos Alonso is considering handing in a transfer request as Chelsea continue to block the move he wants to Barcelona.

Image: Could Marcos Alonso force his way out of Chelsea?

DAILY RECORD

Celtic have been offered fresh hope of signing Vinicius Souza, who is yet to make a final decision on whether to join PSV, although a decision on his future is "near" according to his agent.

Rangers are set to boost their young talent with the signing of St Mirren starlet Dylan Reid.

Rangers have set their sights on Genk winger Theo Bongonda who could be available for around £6m as he enters the final year of his contract.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Alexander Bernabei is free to open the season in Celtic's squad after a headbutting ban he was handed in Argentina was not carried over to Scotland.