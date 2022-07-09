Frenkie de Jong identifies 10 reasons to totally rule of Man Utd move - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has 'totally ruled out' a summer transfer to Manchester United with a list of 10 reasons not to join the club, according to reports in Spain.

Erling Haaland has vowed to continue his crazy goal-scoring spree after being officially confirmed as Manchester City's new number nine.

Lucas Torreira appears to be part of Mikel Arteta's plans at Arsenal as he has been called up to the club's pre-season tour of the USA.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Image: Youri Tielemans has emerged as a transfer target for Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has refused to rule out a transfer move for Youri Tielemans.

Leeds forward Raphinha has given Barcelona 48 hours to finalise a deal as Chelsea look to pounce and seal his transfer.

Manchester United are closing in on signing free agent Thomas Strakosha to replace Dean Henderson, according to reports.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Image: Is Jack Harrison another Leeds star destined for the exit door?

Newcastle United are weighing up a bid for Leeds United winger Jack Harrison.

Serie A giants AC Milan are advancing in talks for Leeds United target Charles de Ketelaere from Bruges.

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom has revealed that no bids have been received for star defender Marc Cucurella.

Crawley Town's new owners raised more than £3m in a matter of hours thanks to a new NFT launch.

Villarreal midfielder Arnaut Danjuma has rejected the chance to join West Ham this summer.

Image: Where does Arnaut Danjuma's future lie?

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Top clubs across Europe are reluctant to sign players from the Premier League who have refused the Covid vaccines, as the game braces itself for another potential spike in infection.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

RB Leipzig forward Brian Brobbey has already hinted at a desire to follow Erik ten Hag to Manchester United after impressing while on loan at Ajax over the course of last season.

Ajax have told Manchester United they must raise their offer again in order to agree a deal for Lisandro Martinez, according to reports.

Chelsea could well benefit should Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt snub a move to Stamford Bridge in favour of Bayern Munich this summer as the Blues have reportedly been informed of Dayot Upamecano's potential availability.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic have made a bid of around £125,000 for St Mirren kid Dylan Reid.