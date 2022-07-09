Raphinha on verge of move from Leeds to Barcelona - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Barcelona appear to have won the race to sign Chelsea target Raphinha.

Manchester City are set to enter the race for highly-rated Sevilla defender Jules Kounde but any deal for the France international could be dependent on Chelsea landing their other transfer targets this summer.

Paul Pogba was captured in a Juventus shirt for the first time in six years on Sunday ahead of his imminent move back to Turin.

Barcelona are reportedly plotting an audacious move for Manchester City star Bernardo Silva despite the Catalan club's perilous financial situation.

Image: Could Barcelona lure Bernardo Silva away from Man City?

Callum Hudson-Odoi has opened up on a 'weird' neurological issue caused by tweaking in a nerve in his back, which meant he struggled to pass the ball 10 yards and had difficulty running.

THE SUN

Raheem Sterling is waiting for the full results of his medical before linking up with his new Chelsea team-mates in the United States.

Chelsea reportedly have 'no problem' meeting Napoli's £34m asking price for defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

Chelsea are demanding a fee of £7m to sell Cesar Azpilicueta to Barcelona, according to reports.

Image: Will Chelsea be able to recoup a fee for captain Cesar Azpilicueta?

Steven Bergwijn was shocked by the opportunity to join Ajax but he believes the move is a step up.

Middlesbrough's move for Huddersfield ace Jordan Rhodes has hit a snag.

DAILY MIRROR

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has confirmed bids have come in for Lucas Paqueta with the Brazil international targeted by Premier League clubs including Arsenal and Newcastle United.

Relegated Norwich have agreed a club record £11.5m deal for Brazilian Gabriel Sara after City's sporting director Stuart Webber flew to South America.

DAILY EXPRESS

Arsenal have tabled a £6.4m offer for Benfica left-back Alex Grimaldo with negotiations now underway with the Portuguese club, according to reports.

Newcastle have been 'offered' Emmanuel Dennis and Maxwel Cornet as Eddie Howe mulls over his transfer options.

Image: Could Maxwel Cornet be on his way to Newcastle?

DAILY STAR

Gabriel Jesus can help take Arsenal to another level, says club legend Alan Smith.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rabbi Matondo has been left out of Schalke's training camp as he prepares to finalise his move to Rangers.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has reportedly set his eyes on signing Rangers star Josh McPake as well as Ben Williamson.