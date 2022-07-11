Chelsea are interested in Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Chelsea are interested in former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry as the club consider potential alternatives to Raphinha and hold talks with AC Milan over a deal to offload Hakim Ziyech.

Image: Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry is reportedly a Chelsea target

Wolves are in advanced talks with Burnley over a £20.5m deal for Nathan Collins.

Wolves are considering an offer from Anderlecht for striker Fabio Silva.

Lucas Torreira is expected to make a permanent move to Italy this summer, although he is now back with Arsenal ahead of their pre-season tour of the United States.

THE SUN

Manchester United big-wigs have flown to Barcelona to try to get the transfer of Frenkie de Jong over the line.

Image: Man Utd continue to pursue a deal for Frenkie de Jong

Declan Rice reportedly has a gentleman's agreement with West Ham to stay for ONE more season amid serious transfer interest from Chelsea.

Mesut Ozil has left Fenerbahce after his contract was terminated, according to reports.

THE TIMES

Wayne Rooney will be unveiled on Tuesday as the new manager of DC United, the struggling Major League Soccer side he represented at the end of his playing career.

Barcelona are increasingly confident of signing the Leeds United forward Raphinha but a deal has still to be finalised for the player.

DAILY STAR

Alexis Sanchez is reportedly in talks to terminate his contract at Inter Milan after being told by Simone Inzaghi that he is not in his plans next season.

DAILY MIRROR

Ajax have increased their asking price for Lisandro Martinez as Manchester United continue to chase the 24-year-old as they look to strengthen their back-line.

John Terry insists he's loving his role at Chelsea after turning down three opportunities to become a manager for the first time.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United have shortlisted Paulo Dybala as a potential replacement if Cristiano Ronaldo gets his wish and leaves the club this summer.

Chelsea have reportedly identified Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez as a potential replacement for N'Golo Kante, who has been linked with a move to Arsenal in recent weeks.

Image: Rangers' Aaron Ramsey has rejected an approach from Galatasaray

SCOTTISH SUN

Aaron Ramsey has rejected an approach from Galatasaray, according to a report.

Ex-Falkirk star Murray Wallace has revealed his frustrations at not being given his chance for Scotland.

DAILY RECORD

Barry Ferguson reckons Ryan Kent may have his head turned should Leeds United come calling with a formal bid.