Rangers transfer news: Rabbi Matondo signs four-year deal after leaving newly-promoted Schalke

Rangers have signed Rabbi Matondo from Schalke on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Matondo becomes the fourth signing of the summer for Rangers as Giovanni van Bronckhorst looks to add to the squad that won the Scottish Cup but finished as runners-up in the Premiership and Europa League last season.

The winger said: "I am absolutely buzzing to have signed for a club as big as Rangers. I am just looking forward to getting on the pitch at Ibrox in front of the amazing fans we have here at Rangers and I am excited.

"This is a big club with a massive history and I just want to create more memories and more history here at the club."

Matondo joined Schalke from Manchester City in January 2019 but scored just two goals in 31 appearances for the German club.

The 21-year-old spent the 2021/22 season on loan at Cercle Brugge, where he scored 10 goals in 27 games as the Belgian side finished 10th in the regular season.

Matondo - who began his career at Cardiff - also has 11 caps for Wales.

Van Bronckhorst said: "I'm really pleased to welcome Rabbi to Rangers. I spoke last week about my desire to add more attacking quality to my squad and we all believe Rabbi will do that.

"He will bring many strong attributes to the team and I am really looking forward to seeing him in training this afternoon for the first time."

Ross Wilson, Rangers' sporting director, added: "We have been quietly working to secure Rabbi's signature for the last few weeks since the June internationals finished.

"We wanted to invest in a wide player this summer and we are excited with what Rabbi will bring to our group, with his speed and his general style of play.

"At 21 years old there's lots more to come from Rabbi and he will be a strong investment and addition to our group."

