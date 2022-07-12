Newcastle weighing up whether to spend big on 'ideal' Alexander Isak - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Newcastle United's hierarchy have unanimously agreed that Alexander Isak would be an ideal signing to boost their attack but would need to spend almost their entire remaining transfer budget to sign the Sweden international.

Chelsea have made a move to sign Kalidou Koulibaly and could still try to add Presnel Kimpbembe to Thomas Tuchel's defensive options.

A number of players face being forced into coronavirus quarantine upon arrival at this year's World Cup over their refusal to get vaccinated against the disease.

Steve Cooper is close to making his seventh summer signing at Nottingham Forest with the £10m capture of Lewis O'Brien, the Huddersfield midfielder.

THE SUN

Chelsea star Jorginho has cast doubt over his future, despite expressing his love for the club.

Antonio Conte hinted Tottenham are ready to carry on spending as they bid to fight on four fronts this season.

Manchester United's wantaway star Cristiano Ronaldo was offered to Paris Saint-Germain but they rejected him, reports suggest.

Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly interested in a transfer for Kyle Walker-Peters.

THE GUARDIAN

Raphinha is close to getting the move he wanted from Leeds to Barcelona after the Catalan club submitted a €58m (£49m) offer that could rise to €68m with add-ons.

DAILY MIRROR

Raheem Sterling is jetting out to join his new Chelsea team-mates as Thomas Tuchel steps up his bid to land Kalidou Koulibaly.

Jose Mourinho has admitted that he is "a bit frustrated" with Roma's lack of activity in the summer transfer window.

THE TIMES

New Rangers signing Rabbi Matondo has revealed Aaron Ramsey and Jermain Defoe were among the big names who sold him on moving to Ibrox.

DAILY EXPRESS

Lucas Paqueta has yet to hold any negotiations with Arsenal but would be open to a Premier League switch.

Newcastle United have reportedly placed Espanyol striker Raul de Tomas on their striker shortlist.

SCOTTISH SUN

Motherwell have offered a new deal to Kevin van Veen to stave off interest from Holland.