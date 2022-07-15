Papers: Chelsea back in for Kounde after missing out on Ake? - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's national newspapers...

THE GUARDIAN

Chelsea have revived their interest in Sevilla's Jules Kounde after missing out on Manchester City defender Nathan Ake.

Image: Seville's Jules Kounde (left) has been linked with Chelsea

THE TELEGRAPH

Chelsea and Manchester United will miss out on Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski as he nears a move to Barcelona.

DAILY MAIL

Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and John Stones will miss Manchester City's US tour. Instead the three absentees are due to fly to another destination in Europe with City's U23s.

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal youngster Omari Hutchinson is reportedly closing in on a move to Chelsea.

THE SUN

Liverpool duo Diogo Jota and Alisson could the miss the start of the season as injury problems start piling up for Jurgen Klopp.

Image: Diogo Jota is an injury doubt for Liverpool's start to the season

Eddie Howe has warned Newcastle's owners that he needs more signings.

Wayne Rooney has ruled out the possibility of bringing Luis Suarez to DC United.

Chelsea striker Armando Broja has been spotted wearing a protective boot that could threaten a prospective transfer away.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United are expected to 'imminently' announce the signing of defender Lisandro Martinez from Ajax after the Red Devils confirmed the free transfer arrival of Christian Eriksen on Friday.

Arsenal are set to reignite their interest in Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba amid uncertainty over William Saliba's future at the club.