Carney Chukwuemeka: Aston Villa midfielder has no interest in signing new contract at Villa Park

Carney Chukwuemeka has no interest in discussing a new contract with Aston Villa right now amid interest from Barcelona and a host of other clubs.

Chukwuemeka has less than 12 months remaining on his existing deal and has repeatedly turned down offers of a new contract at Villa Park.

The 18-year-old made 12 Premier League appearances last season but only started two games and it is understood he is keen to get more top flight-game time.

Image: The 18-year-old midfielder made his first team debut last May and appeared 11 times in the Premier League last season

Chukwuemeka is free to discuss a move to a foreign club in January and could head to the Nou Camp once his Villa contract expires for a nominal compensation fee agreed by tribunal - it's thought that fee would be less than £500,000.

Borussia Dortmund enquired about signing him, but Sky Sports News has been told that interest has now cooled.

Chukwuemeka was keen to talk to Dortmund about the possibility, having seen the opportunities given to other young England exports such as Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham.

Image: Chukwuemeka was part of the England team that won this summer's U19 European Championships

Elsewhere, Arsenal, Newcastle and Leeds have all reportedly shown interest in the midfielder.

Villa are becoming increasingly frustrated by the situation, and would want up to £20m for the player to move this summer.

However, Chukwuemeka is still part of manager Steven Gerrard's plans, even though he left him out of the team's current tour of Australia, saying "the best thing for him would be to continue his training regime back at Bodymoor (Heath training centre)."

Chukwuemeka starred for England's u19s as they won last month's Euros, also scoring in extra-time in the final against Israel.

