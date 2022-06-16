Aston Villa: Premier League 2022/23 fixtures and schedule

Aston Villa will begin their 2022/23 Premier League campaign with a trip to newly-promoted Bournemouth on August 6.

Steven Gerrard's side follow this up with home matches against Everton and West Ham, plus away games at Crystal Palace and Arsenal in a busy August.

Aston Villa's final game before the season pauses for the winter World Cup will be against Brighton on the weekend of November 12/13. They will then return to action on Boxing Day against Liverpool.

After a New Year's Eve trip to Tottenham, Aston Villa will face Midlands rivals Wolves on January 2 at Villa Park, before the return fixture at Molineux on May 6.

A trip to Gerrard's former side Liverpool is among a tough run-in of fixtures, as they also face Manchester United and Tottenham in their final five games, before finishing the season with a home match against Brighton.

August

6: Bournemouth (a)

13: Everton (h)

20: Crystal Palace (a)

27: West Ham (h)

30: Arsenal (a)

September

3: Manchester City (h)

10: Leicester (a)

17: Southampton (h)

October

1: Leeds (a)

8: Nottingham Forest (a)

15: Chelsea (h)

18: Fulham (a)

22: Brentford (h)

29: Newcastle (a)

November

5: Manchester United (h)

12: Brighton (a)

December

26: Liverpool (h)

31: Tottenham (a)

January

2: Wolves (h)

14: Leeds (h)

21: Southampton (a)

February

4: Leicester (h)

11: Manchester City (a)

18: Arsenal (h)

25: Everton (a)

March

4: Crystal Palace (h)

11: West Ham (a)

18: Bournemouth (h)

April

1: Chelsea (a)

8: Nottingham Forest (h)

15: Newcastle (h)

22: Brentford (a)

25: Fulham (h)

29: Manchester United (a)

May

6: Wolves (a)

13: Tottenham (h)

20: Liverpool (a)

28: Brighton (h)

The Premier League season will begin on the weekend of August 5-7 - one week earlier than the 2021/22 campaign started.

However, the Premier League will take a break in the middle of the season to accommodate the first ever winter World Cup. The league's final round before the break will be on the weekend of November 12/13 before resuming on Boxing Day with the World Cup final taking place on December 18.

The Premier League's final day will be Sunday May 28.

Meanwhile, the Carabao Cup final will be held on Sunday February 26 and the FA Cup final on Saturday June 3.

The Europa League final will be played on May 31 in Budapest, the Europa Conference League final will be on June 7 in Prague and the Champions League final is scheduled for June 10 in Istanbul.