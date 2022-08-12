Mauro Icardi open to move to Manchester United - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers...

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Frenkie de Jong has indicated that Chelsea is his preferred destination should a move to the Premier League materialise in the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

Coventry City are considering legal action against Wasps after being forced to postpone a second home match this season over an "unsafe and unplayable" Coventry Building Society Arena pitch.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Cristiano Ronaldo snubbed a request from Erik ten Hag's assistant coach Steve McClaren to acknowledge Manchester United fans after their humiliating four-goal loss at Brentford.

Mauro Icardi is said to welcome the possibility of a move to Manchester United this summer, after the Argentina international became the latest forward to be linked with a switch to Old Trafford.

THE ATHLETIC

Carlo Ancelotti has said he will retire upon leaving Real Madrid.

Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal in principle to sign Neal Maupay from Brighton & Hove Albion.

SUNDAY TIMES

Paris Saint-Germain are preparing to offer a long-term contract to Marcus Rashford in the hope of signing the Manchester United forward this month so he can form a partnership with Kylian Mbappé.

The chief executive of the Scottish Rugby Union has ruled out requesting an independent review of the case involving Siobhan Cattigan, the former Scotland forward who died suddenly in November at the age of 26.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Odds on Erik ten Hag being the first Premier League manager to be sacked have been slashed.

Frenkie de Jong has told the Barcelona dressing room he could join Manchester United, according to reports.

Juventus are reportedly on the verge of signing Memphis Depay on a free transfer from Barcelona.

Manchester City have shipped out wonderkid Kayky on loan to Portuguese side Pacos de Ferreira for the season.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Newcastle are reportedly trying to unblock the transfer of Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos.