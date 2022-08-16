Chelsea agree deal with Inter Milan for Cesare Casadei

Chelsea have agreed a deal with Inter Milan to sign Cesare Casadei, according to Sky in Italy.

The agreement is £12.6m (€15m) plus £4.2m (€5m) in add-ons.

The very last details between the two clubs are being filed.

The midfielder is expected to leave for England on Wednesday and then undergo a medical on Thursday.

Casadei is 19 years old and has not made a senior appearance for Inter.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the 2-2 draw between Chelsea and Tottenham in the Premier League

New Chelsea owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital have spent their first summer in charge at Stamford Bridge conducting a swift overhaul in every department.

The ambitious US bosses have spent a league-topping £176.5m on new signings this summer, primarily on three first-team signings: Marc Cucurella (£63m), Raheem Sterling (£47.5m) and Kalidou Koulibaly (£34m).

Highly-promising young goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina has been signed and will remain on loan at Chicago Fire. Chelsea are also understood to be in negotiations with Barcelona over a deal for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, while the quest to prise Wesley Fofana away from Leicester continues.

Image: Everton forward Anthony Gordon is wanted by Chelsea

Chelsea also want to sign Everton forward Anthony Gordon but have seen their bid of around £40m-£45m rejected.

Conversations between the two clubs have been ongoing for a few days but the London club have now made their interest official. However, it is understood Everton remain uninterested in selling the player and a new contract remains on the table for Gordon.

An improved offer from Chelsea may well test Everton's resolve, though, as Frank Lampard needs to add forward options to his squad before the transfer window ends and a potential deal would raise the finances to make that happen.

Chelsea were linked with a move for Gordon last week but it was understood Everton had not received a formal bid at that stage.

Gordon has started both of Everton's Premier League games so far this season, playing as a false No 9 in the absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin as the striker recovers from a knee injury.

Gordon has made 51 Premier League appearances so far for Everton, scoring four goals.

It was his free-kick which led to Jarrad Branthwaite scoring an equaliser against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in December last year.

'Everton cannot afford to let Gordon leave'

Image: Gordon's effort is ruled out for offside against Aston Villa

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher:

"It's a lot of money [£40m] for a young player who is just coming onto the scene, but I don't see how Everton could accept that. The position they find themselves in right now, lacking attacking players.

"He's the one big hope for the club. The supporters aren't deaf at Everton. They've lost their first two games and they know they're in for a difficult season. They need attacking players to come in so there's no way they can let him go.

"Especially with him being a local lad, he's the one fans are hanging their hats on. I think it would have to be a lot higher than that if Everton are going to sanction that."

Where would Gordon fit in at Chelsea?

Image: Gordon is lined up by Chelsea as a winger replacement

Sky Sports' Karen Carney:

"There's been rumours of Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech going so he'd be more of a like-for-like replacement for one of them. He's young, he's an English talent and that's the sort of recruitment they have gone for.

"They want some young and some experienced players. In terms of getting in a recognised centre forward, he's not the type of player or answer that's been spoken about."

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer before the transfer window closes at 11pm on September 1?

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.