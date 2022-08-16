Anthony Gordon: Chelsea submit £40m-£45m bid for Everton forward

Chelsea have submitted a bid of around £40m-£45m for Everton forward Anthony Gordon.

Conversations between the two clubs have been ongoing for a few days but the London club have now made their interest official. However, it is understood Everton remain uninterested in selling the player.

Chelsea's offer may well test Everton's resolve, though, as Frank Lampard needs to add forward options to his squad before the transfer window ends and a potential deal would raise the finances to make that happen.

Chelsea were linked with a move for Gordon last week but it was understood Everton had not received a formal bid at that stage.

Tottenham wanted to sign the England U21 international in a package deal with Richarlison for a combined £80m earlier in the summer but were not successful. Newcastle also made an approach, but did not submit a formal bid.

Thomas Tuchel's side have spent a league-topping £176.5m on new signings this summer, primarily on three first-team signings: Marc Cucurella (£63m), Raheem Sterling (£47.5m) and Kalidou Koulibaly (£34m).

Gordon has started both of Everton's Premier League games so far this season, playing as a false No 9 in the absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin as the striker recovers from a knee injury.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Aston Villa's win over Everton in the Premier League

Gordon has made 51 Premier League appearances so far for Everton, scoring four goals.

It was his free-kick which led to Jarrad Branthwaite scoring an equaliser against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in December last year.

Sky Sports' Graeme Souness said: "£40m for a 21-year-old who has played 51 times in the Premier League? He's not set the heather on fire yet.

"He's a dribbler and he's quick enough. For me, he goes to ground a bit too easily but that's a lot of money for someone who's only played 50 games. It's not screaming at you when you see him play that he's going to be a top man."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

New Chelsea owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital have spent their first summer at the Stamford Bridge helm conducting a swift overhaul in every department.

The ambitious US bosses have already spent big on Sterling, Koulibaly, Cucurella and Carney Chukwuemeka.

£40m for a 21-year-old who has played 51 times in the Premier League? He's not set the heather on fire yet.

Highly-promising young goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina has been signed and will remain on loan at Chicago Fire, while the Blues continue to chase Inter Milan's teenage midfielder Cesare Casadei.

Chelsea are understood to be in negotiations with Barcelona over a deal for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, while the quest to prise Wesley Fofana away from Leicester also continues.

'Everton cannot afford to let Gordon leave'

Image: Gordon's effort is ruled out for offside against Aston Villa

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher:

"It's a lot of money (£40m) for a young player who is just coming onto the scene, but I don't see how Everton could accept that. The position they find themselves in right now, lacking attacking players.

"He's the one big hope for the club. The supporters aren't deaf at Everton. They've lost their first two games and they know they're in for a difficult season. They need attacking players to come in so there's no way they can let him go.

"Especially with him being a local lad, he's the one fans are hanging their hats on. I think it would have to be a lot higher than that if Everton are going to sanction that."

Where would Gordon fit in at Chelsea?

Image: Gordon is lined up by Chelsea as a winger replacement

Sky Sports' Karen Carney:

"There's been rumours of Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech going so he'd be more of a like-for-like replacement for one of them. He's young, he's an English talent and that's the sort of recruitment they've gone for.

"They want some young and some experienced players. In terms of getting in a recognised centre forward, he's not the type of player or answer that's been spoken about."

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer before the transfer window closes at 11pm on September 1?

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.