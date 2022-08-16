Manchester United considering £50million move for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Newcastle United have asked to be kept informed about a quartet of Chelsea players who could be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge before the close of the transfer window.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be allowed to leave Manchester United this summer by Erik ten Hag, but only if he can find a club to buy him.

Manchester United are considering a £50m move for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro as their deal to sign Adrien Rabiot is on the brink of collapse.

DAILY MAIL

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is implementing a US-style contract policy for the club's under-25 players, locking them into deals for as long as seven years.

Manchester United's dismal August continued with reports that the club's pursuit of Adrien Rabiot had collapsed.

Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane has sent boxes containing chocolates and a picture of himself to staff members at Liverpool, after his departure following six successful years at the club.

Ajax forward Antony is 'no longer an option for Manchester United' this summer, according to Dutch media outlet De Telegraaf.

Todd Boehly has reportedly pleaded with Callum Hudson-Odoi not to force a permanent exit from Chelsea.

Manchester United have identified Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro as a potential alternative to Frenkie de Jong, according to Marca.

DAILY STAR

Anthony Gordon wants to quit Everton and join Chelsea, it has emerged.

THE ATHLETIC

Crystal Palace are working on a deal to sign Ismaila Sarr from Watford.

Nottingham Forest, Everton and Fulham are in a three-way fight for Neal Maupay.

Crystal Palace and Bournemouth are interested in signing Antoine Semenyo from Bristol City.

The abandoned World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina will not be replayed.

Watford are in talks with Southampton over the transfer of central defender Jack Stephens.

DAILY MIRROR

Mike Dean will not be in charge of VAR for the next round of Premier League fixtures, following the controversial events in Chelsea's draw with Tottenham Hotspur over the weekend.

Manchester United have reportedly withdrawn their bid for Frenkie de Jong, with the club turning their attention to other targets.

THE SUN

Manchester United are at war over what to do with Cristiano Ronaldo.

N'Golo Kante faces a month out after the Chelsea midfielder hurt his hamstring in an inspirational display against Tottenham.

Chelsea are set to smash the record for the biggest spend in a single transfer window this summer.

Manchester United are ready to send out an SOS to Anthony Martial - with the striker set to be fit to face Liverpool.

Norwich won't allow children under two in the Carrow Road stands this season amid safety fears.

Manchester United are prepared to launch an official bid for Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech, according to reports.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic are poised for a £3m bonus after Manchester United entered the hunt for former Hoops star Moussa Dembele.

THE TIMES

A group of 35 former amateur rugby union players are to bring proceedings against the sport's authorities next month, claiming that they are suffering from brain injuries and early onset dementia.