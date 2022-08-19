Chelsea make enquiry to sign Harry Maguire from Manchester United - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Chelsea have made a shock enquiry about Harry Maguire's availability amid growing doubt over the central defender's future at Manchester United.

Christian Pulisic is reportedly preparing to hold crunch talks with Chelsea in a bid to carve out a regular first-team role ahead of the World Cup - and will push for an exit if his demands are not met.

Manchester City jet straight off to Spain on a four-day jaunt after Sunday's game at Newcastle United. In an unusual move, the Premier League champions are facing Barcelona in a friendly for charity at the Nou Camp on Wednesday evening.

Image: Harry Maguire is a shock target for Chelsea

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Real Madrid are considering making a bid for Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Manchester United are to submit a bid for PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo and expect to complete a £34m deal.

THE TIMES

Arsenal are set to clear out another unwanted player as Nicolas Pepe closes on a loan move to Nice.

THE SUN

Chelsea have submitted a bid for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and offered Marcos Alonso to Barcelona in exchange, according to reports.

DAILY MIRROR

Ajax striker Antony has refused to train with the Dutch club in a bid to force through a £72.3m move to Manchester United.

Image: Antony has reportedly refused to train with Ajax as he pushes for a move to Man Utd

DAILY EXPRESS

Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech is ready to seal a return to Ajax - which could help Manchester United in their pursuit of Antony.

Tottenham have been handed encouragement in their interest in signing Atalanta midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi.

THE ATHLETIC

Aston Villa have approached Southampton over a possible deal for defender Jan Bednarek.

DAILY RECORD

FC Midtjylland sporting director Svend Graversen admits there is interest in wantaway star Evander amid links with Rangers - but they will only sell at the right price.