Manchester United are set to miss out on Chelsea's Christian Pulisic - Paper Talk

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Manchester United are facing disappointment in their attempts to prise Christian Pulisic away from Chelsea.

Manchester United insiders believe the £70m signing of Casemiro is a 'blessing' that the club has 'needed for some time'.

Ajax star Antony has refused to rule out a move to Manchester United after he was forced to train alone amid transfer interest from the Red Devils.

Former Aston Villa star Gabby Agbonlahor has hit back at Jurgen Klopp after the Liverpool boss slammed the winger's attack on Manchester United.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

The amount of taxpayers' money poured into Premiership Rugby clubs to stop them going bust has more than doubled initial estimates to reach £124m.

LIV Golf will announce seven new players, including Open champion Cameron Smith, immediately after the FedEx Cup play-offs conclude next Sunday in another significant coup for the Saudi-funded series.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Manchester United are homing in on a move for Switzerland international keeper Yann Sommer.

Manchester United's 21-year-old midfielder James Garner - who has never started a Premier League game for them - is of interest to Tottenham, Leeds and Southampton.

Image: James Garner spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest

Everton have an eye on flying Dutch winger Cody Gakpo in the hope he comes on the market.

Ajax have been told there is no chance of taking Donny van de Beek back to Holland - because Erik ten Hag is convinced he can still play a key role at Manchester United.

Crystal Palace are ready to swoop for Leicester's forgotten man Boubakary Soumare.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Manchester United will continue to pursue deals for Frenkie de Jong, Antony and Cody Gakpo after the club's owners gave the green light for Erik ten Hag to spend his way out of the crisis that has gripped Old Trafford.

Image: Ajax player Antony

Manchester United 's move for Casemiro could see Scott McTominay leave the club this summer, with a number of clubs already interested in his services.

Erik ten Hag has publicly ordered his Manchester United stars to follow his tactical plan against Liverpool - after they ignored his demands at Brentford.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Manchester United are hoping to make Antony their fifth signing of the summer transfer window, with Casemiro poised to follow Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen to Old Trafford.

Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech is ready to seal a return to Ajax - which could help Manchester United in their pursuit of Antony

Image: Hakim Ziyech is under contract at Chelsea until 2025

THE TIMES

Wayne Rooney says Erik ten Hag should drop Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford for Manchester United's Monday Night Football clash with Liverpool.

THE ATHLETIC

Chelsea have banned a season-ticket holder after an alleged instance of racist abuse directed at Tottenham's Heung-Min Son during last Sunday's 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

DAILY RECORD

Kyogo Furuhashi hopes Celtic draw one of Europe's heavyweights in Thursday's Champions League draw, naming Barcelona, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Liverpool as dream opponents.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers captain James Tavernier has sensationally blasted his own team-mate Alfredo Morelos and the match officials after their card-marred 2-2 draw against Hibernian.