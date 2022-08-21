Manchester United to block Chelsea efforts to sign Harry Maguire - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers...

THE GUARDIAN

Manchester United are reportedly set to block a transfer exit for Harry Maguire after Chelsea made a shock enquiry.

DAILY MAIL

Borussia Dortmund have ruled themselves out of a move for wantaway Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Thomas Tuchel says the manner of Chelsea's 3-0 defeat at Leeds further reinforced the need for additions before the September 1 transfer deadline.

Lautaro Martinez has revealed he remained in constant contact with Romelu Lukaku during his failed spell at Chelsea last season before a return to Inter Milan this summer.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester United are pursuing PSV's Cody Gakpo in parallel with Ajax's Antony but are likely to sign only one of the forwards before the transfer window closes.

Image: Ajax player Antony has been linked with a move to Manchester United

Aston Villa are set to sign Watford winger Ismaila Sarr.

THE SUN

Cristiano Ronaldo could be rescued from Manchester United by the club where the journey first began, Sporting Lisbon, who are not prepared to pay a transfer fee for the Portugal international but have tabled an offer to the player.

Barcelona forward Memphis Depay will keep the chasing Premier League pack of Tottenham and Newcastle waiting - until he finds out if he has a move to Juventus.

Image: Will Memphis Depay be lured to the Premier League?

Crystal Palace are ready to swoop for Leicester's forgotten man Boubakary Soumare.

Leeds United and Newcastle are making hurried checks on Los Angeles FC star Jose Cifuentes after being tipped off Brighton are pushing for a £6m deal.

Ajax have been told there is no chance of taking Donny van de Beek back to Holland - because Erik ten Hag is convinced he can still play a key role at Manchester United.

Blackburn are set to offer Ben Brereton Diaz a new deal - including a fixed price on his head.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United are set to make a final push for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Manchester United's hopes of unveiling midfielder Casemiro before Monday night's Premier League clash with Liverpool appear to have been derailed by visa issues.

THE ATHLETIC

Struggling Leicester City's need for fresh reinforcements could see them soften their stance on Wesley Fofana's potential move to Chelsea.

DAILY RECORD

Ange Postecoglou says Celtic can't stand still and as he revealed a deal for Sead Haksabanovic is almost done.