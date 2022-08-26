Chelsea's pursuit of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang falls apart over contract length - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's potential move to Chelsea has been halted after the Blues refused to sanction a two-year deal for the 33-year-old.

Arsenal are not expecting to make any more signings this summer after a deal for Wolves' Pedro Neto hit the rocks.

Image: Wolves' Pedro Neto was a target of Arsenal in this window

DAILY MIRROR

Jurgen Klopp has performed a massive U-turn in the summer transfer window - by admitting Liverpool are now searching hard for a new midfielder.

Gabby Agbonlahor has described Klopp's comments about his punditry as "a bit strange" after the former Aston Villa striker and Liverpool manager were involved in a war of words last week.

DAILY MAIL

Phil Jones, Brandon Williams and Axel Tuanzebe are all set to stay at Manchester United this summer, manager Erik Ten Hag has revealed.

The Glazer family have not made contact with British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe after he announced his interest in buying Manchester United.

Celta Vigo have made a bid for Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz, after the club rejected a £10m offer from Nice.

Image: Ben Brereton Diaz scored 22 goals last season in the Championship for Blackburn Rovers

Tyson Fury has continued negotiations with Oleksandr Usyk over a fight to become boxing's undisputed world heavyweight champion, with December 17 the most likely date.

Burnley's debt repayments will continue to hinder Vincent Kompany's playing budget despite making more than £50m in transfer sales this summer.

Defending US Open champion Emma Raducanu was left in tears days before she begins her title defence during a two-hour practice session in New York.

THE TIMES

The head of Turkey's football association has said he believes the country can give the UK and Ireland a run for their money over the race to host Euro 2028.

THE GUARDIAN

The FIA has stuck to its guns on the F1 'bouncing' rule in an effort to avoid long-term head trauma for its drivers, despite objections from the sport's top teams.

Worcester Warriors' owners have written to staff denying reports the club is about to enter administration or that they could be asset-stripping the Premiership club.

DAILY EXPRESS

Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag has no plans to let club captain Harry Maguire leave before the September 1 transfer deadline, despite interest from Chelsea and uncertainty over the defender's future.

Image: Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was dropped for their game with Liverpool on Monday

Tottenham have been tipped to hijack Chelsea's pursuit of Everton forward Anthony Gordon in the final week of the transfer window.

KSI has called out Jake Paul just a day before the YouTuber fights with rapper Swarmz and pro boxer Luis Alcarez Pineda.

SCOTTISH SUN

EA Sports have confirmed that both Celtic Park and Ibrox will not be in FIFA 23 at launch. The news comes after the Vancouver company previously claimed Ibrox would feature in the upcoming game.

DAILY RECORD

A host of English Premier League clubs are considering making a bid for Matt O'Riley. The midfielder has shone for Celtic since arriving from MK Dons in January for £1.5m.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Stoke are on the verge of appointing Alex Neil as their new manager after triggering his buy-out clause from Sunderland, with members of the Black Cats' squad 'devastated' over his decision to leave the club.