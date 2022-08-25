Transfer Deadline Day: Which Premier League players could be on the move before transfer window shuts? Your club-by-club guide

With a week to go until the end of the transfer window, more than 75 Premier League players face uncertain futures.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains the most high-profile name on this list, with the Portugal veteran still keen to leave Manchester United for a club in the Champions League.

United are set to be one of the busiest clubs in the final week, currently working on deals for Ajax winger Antony and a second goalkeeper in Martin Dubravka, while they still want another centre-forward and maybe a right-back.

Image: Cristiano Ronaldo has asked to leave Manchester United

United have been battling with Chelsea for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but Stamford Bridge looks to be the Barcelona man's most-likely destination, as Thomas Tuchel looks set to be busy in the final week. Chelsea have also been bidding for Anthony Gordon and Wesley Fofana.

Image: Conor Gallagher spent last season on loan at Crystal Palace

If United and Chelsea get their targets, it will trigger a flurry of activity out of both clubs, with Armando Broja, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Conor Gallagher and Christian Pulisic potentially available from Stamford Bridge and Phil Jones and Brandon Williams moving out of Old Trafford.

Chelsea striker Broja may yet stay but he has been high on the list at every Premier League club looking for a centre-forward, including Everton and Southampton. Wolves and Newcastle, though, have decided not to wait around as they look to complete deals for Sasa Kalajdzic and Alexander Isak respectively.

Everton also have Ben Brereton Diaz, Che Adams and Viktor Gyokeres on their striker list, while Southampton like Goncalo Ramos if they lose Adams. Fulham too are interested in signing a striker with Neal Maupay and Bamba Dieng on their list.

Wingers are also on the menu for a number of clubs including Arsenal, who are looking to replace Nice-bound Nicolas Pepe, and Tottenham, who will only let Bryan Gil leave if they can bring a quality replacement in. Brentford also want one as do Newcastle, who have been bidding for Joao Pedro, while Fulham are working on Roma's Justin Kluivert and Willian has been training with the Cottagers.

As the dominoes start to fall there are numerous well-known names that could find new homes, while a number of youngsters could still head out on development loans, and Sky Sports has compiled a list of those that could still move in what has been one of the most interesting and busiest transfer windows to date:

Arsenal

Image: Nicolas Pepe is joining Nice this month on an initial loan

Hector Bellerin: In talks to terminate contract, with Real Betis among those keen.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles: Bournemouth and Southampton interested.

Reiss Nelson: Spent last season at Feyenoord, and currently injured, but could go on loan again.

Nicolas Pepe: Deal agreed to join Nice on season-long loan.

Aston Villa

Image: Morgan Sanson could be on his way out of Villa

Cameron Archer: Available to head out on another development loan and was involved in talks to join Watford as part of the Ismaila Sarr deal that collapsed.

Morgan Sanson: Has not been in the squad this season.

Anwar El Ghazi: Spent some time on loan at Everton last season and available again.

Frederic Guilbert: Also surplus to requirement at Villa Park.

Bournemouth

The Cherries are open to selling Emiliano Marcondes, Jack Stacey and Siriki Dembele.

Brentford

Joel Valencia: Has not made it at the Bees and spent last season on loan at Alcorcon in Spain.

Luka Racic: The graduated Brentford B player is available for another development loan.

Brighton

Image: Brighton's Neal Maupay has been linked with a move away this summer

Neal Maupay: Subject of talks over a move to Fulham, with interest also from Everton.

Florin Andone: Could head out on loan again after a spell at Cadiz last season.

Kasper Kozlowski: New signing potentially available for a development loan.

Jan Paul van Hecke: Also available for a development loan.

Chelsea

Image: Armando Broja spent last season on loan at Southampton

Armando Broja: Highly-coveted striker with many clubs chasing but could stay even if Aubameyang comes in.

Conor Gallagher: Clubs also queuing up to get the man who broke into England squad on loan at Crystal Palace last season.

Ethan Ampadu: Closing in on a loan move to Italy with Spezia leading the chase.

Trevoh Chalobah: Could leave Chelsea if they sign one of their defensive targets amid interest from Germany and Italy.

Billy Gilmour: Admired by Frank Lampard at Everton and needs another development loan.

Kenedy: Not given a number this season and expected to leave again.

Michy Batshuayi: Has been of interest from Wolves and another loan move is anticipated.

Ross Barkley: Made only six league appearances last season and is surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: Closing in on a move to Bayer Leverkusen.

Baba Rahman: A forgotten man who is still contracted to Chelsea and needs another club.

Crystal Palace

Jack Butland: Has dropped behind new signing Sam Johnstone to third or even fourth-choice goalkeeper.

Jairo Riedewald: Has been in the squad once but may be able to go if another midfielder comes in.

Everton

Image: Everton's Anthony Gordon is wanted by Chelsea

Anthony Gordon: Subject of talks over a move to Chelsea and would like to go.

Dele Alli: Set to join Turkish club Besiktas on a season-long loan.

Niels Nkounkou: Spent last season on loan at Standard Liege and could get another loan away for games.

Allan: Has been in the squad but unused so far and could go if new midfielders come in.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin: Same as Allan, he can go if new midfielders arrive.

Fulham

Image: Anthony Knockaert is on the fringes at Fulham under Marco Silva

Anthony Knockaert: One of several players not in Marco Silva's plans after new additions.

Ivan Cavaleiro: Has not been in the squad yet and is being eyed up by Championship clubs.

Terence Kongolo: Has been training with Stoke City and can leave on a free

Joe Bryan: Fulham want to sign a new left-back and, if they do, Bryan can leave.

Josh Onomah: Midfielder has also not been involved.

Leeds

Leeds are willing to let go the likes of Ian Poveda, Mateusz Bogusz and Cody Drameh before the deadline.

Leicester

Image: Wesley Fofana has been the subject of multiple bids from Chelsea

Wesley Fofana: Chelsea have had multiple bids rejected for the defender, who Leicester do not want to sell.

Caglar Soyuncu: Leicester need players out and to recoup funds and he is one name on the available list.,

Boubakary Soumare: Crystal Palace are interested after Monaco option fell away,

Jannik Vestergaard: Was a target for Fulham before they signed Issa Diop and may go somewhere before Deadline Day.

Daniel Amartey: Has not been involved for a while and can find a new club along with Nampalys Mendy and Dennis Praet.

Liverpool

Liverpool have injury problems and want to keep their players to cover, but there are potentially development loans on the cards for the likes of Luke Chambers and Harvey Davies.

Manchester City

City are done in the market and will keep Bernardo Silva, so all they are looking for are development loans for Marlos Moreno, Ante Palaversa and Luke Mbete.

Manchester United

Image: James Garner spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest

Cristiano Ronaldo: Still wants to leave United to fulfil his dream of enshrining himself as the all-time Champions League top scorer.

Phil Jones: Not in Erik ten Hag's plans after the addition of centre-back Lisandro Martinez.

Brandon Williams: Third-choice left-back that can also find a new club after being at Norwich last term.

James Garner: Southampton and Leicester are among the clubs keen to sign the youngster.

Hannibal Mejbri and Amad Diallo can also head out on development loans.

Newcastle

Image: Martin Dubravka is a Man Utd target

Karl Darlow: Is third choice but maybe needed if another keeper does not come in, with Martin Dubravka a target for Manchester United.

Javier Manquillo: Likely to return to Spain after being told he can leave Newcastle this summer.

Federico Fernandez: Has been in the squad once but the 33-year-old will be allowed to go if a club comes in.

Matty Longstaff: Has not been in the squad and expected to head out on loan.

Matt Ritchie: An Eddie Howe favourite but will find more game-time elsewhere.

Nottingham Forest

Having signed 16 players and counting, Forest are looking for new homes for some of their stars from the Championship including Lyle Taylor, Harry Arter, Cafu and Jack Colback, while the likes of Oliver Hammond and Loic Soh could go on loan for their development.

Southampton

Image: Che Adams is a wanted man but could stay at Southampton after a good start to the season

Theo Walcott: Ex-Arsenal star is available after not featuring so far this season.

Yan Valery: Can go if Southampton bring in another right-back. They like Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

Che Adams: Has been of interest to Everton but his valuation has increased after good performances

Oriol Romeu: Questions over his future, especially if Southampton bring in James Garner.

Sky Sports News understands they would also accept a good offer for either Stuart Armstrong or Mohamed Elyounoussi.

Tottenham

Image: Harry Winks is on the fringes at Spurs under Antonio Conte

Sergio Reguilon: Not in Antonio Conte's plans and can leave, but has had fitness issues this summer.

Harry Winks: Also not in Antonio Conte's plans and is holding out for a Premier League club amid interest from Sampdoria.

Japhet Tanganga: Can go on another development loan only if Spurs bring in a better replacement. AC Milan, Nottingham Forest are keen.

Bryan Gil: Of interest to Valencia and can also go on loan if Spurs bring in a better replacement.

West Ham

West Ham have a string of youngsters they like who could head out on development loans depending on incomings, including Dan Chesters, Armstrong Oko-Flex and Conor Coventry.

Wolves

Leo Bonatini: Does not feature in the manager's plans and can find another club.

Patrick Cutrone: An Italy international but has not featured since returning from a loan at Empoli.

Development loans: All potentially on the cards for Hugo Bueno, Joe Hodge, Chem Campbell, Connor Ronan, Luke Cundle.