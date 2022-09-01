Dan James: Fulham in talks with Leeds over loan signing of former Man Utd forward

Fulham are in talks with Leeds over the loan signing of Daniel James.

The deal is not yet done and may be dependent on Bamba Dieng - who is reported to be on the way to Elland Road - completing his move before Thursday's 11pm deadline.

Wales international James is seeking regular first-team football ahead of the 2022 World Cup which commences in November.

Three other Premier League clubs have shown an interest in the 22-year-old this summer, including Tottenham.

However, James felt that he wouldn't get the game time he wanted if he were to join Antonio Conte's side.

Marsch remains coy on James

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch remained tight-lipped over possible transfer targets when questioned at a press conference held on Deadline Day, but confirmed Elland Road remained a hive of activity.

The Whites are hoping for a successful end to their summer-long hunt for a striker after Rodrigo dislocated his shoulder in the midweek draw against Everton.

Sky Sports News has been informed that PSV Eindhoven's Cody Gakpo is likely to remain in the Eredivisie, while Marseille's Bamba Dieng is close to completing a deal to join the Yorkshire club.

On the possibility of further business, Marsch said: "No comment because there is so much going on at Elland Road. [Director of football] Victor [Orta] is active.

"Different discussions have been made about strikers. I'm not sure how it will play out. I haven't had an update yet."

Marsch, whose side play at Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, also refused to comment on reports linking winger James with a move away from Leeds.

Willian set for Fulham medical

Former Chelsea and Arsenal winger Willian has been joined by his representatives at Fulham's training ground ahead of a proposed move to Craven Cottage.

The winger has been training with the first-team squad for the last two weeks after mutually terminating his contract at Corinthians.

Fulham boss Marco Silva has been impressed with what he has seen from the 34-year-old in training and views him as someone who can add experience and quality to his squad.

Leeds agree deal for striker Dieng

Leeds United have reached an agreement with Marseille for striker Bamba Dieng.

The fee for the 22-year-old is in excess of £10m.

Dieng, also a Senegalese international, is expected to fly to the UK late on Thursday for a medical and to finalise personal terms. Fulham had held talks with Marseille earlier this summer.

