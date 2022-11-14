Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes held talks with Bayern Munich last week - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Cristiano Ronaldo has held talks with Bayern Munich as he plots an escape from Manchester United in the January transfer window.

Manchester United are exploring ways of sacking Cristiano Ronaldo over his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan.

England boss Gareth Southgate led an emotionally-charged night at St George's Park on Monday, imploring his players to create history as they prepare to depart for Qatar this morning.

THE MIRROR

Gareth Southgate gave his England players a rabble-rousing speech and urged them to make history before they fly to the World Cup.

Erik ten Hag is set to hold crunch talks with Manchester United's hierarchy following Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview in which he slammed his boss and claimed he feels "betrayed" by the club.

THE TELEGRAPH

Manchester United will consider tearing up Cristiano Ronaldo's contract in the January transfer window - as long as he does not demand a pay-off for the remainder of his deal.

Chelsea's decision to sack Thomas Tuchel, rather than placing him on gardening leave, means the German is preparing to leave England in December, even though two of his former Chelsea staff can stay in the country.

DAILY RECORD

The Rangers board are still to discuss Giovanni van Bronckhorst's future as the under-fire boss flies back to the Netherlands.

SCOTTISH SUN

Scotland are on a high-security alert for their Turkey friendly after a deadly explosion in Istanbul.