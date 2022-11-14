 Skip to content

Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes held talks with Bayern Munich last week - Paper Talk

Plus: Manchester United are exploring ways of sacking Cristiano Ronaldo over his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan; Ronaldo has accused Gary Neville of criticising him to get more fame; Erik ten Hag is set to hold crunch talks with Man Utd's hierarchy following Ronaldo's interview

Monday 14 November 2022 23:41, UK

Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Cristiano Ronaldo has held talks with Bayern Munich as he plots an escape from Manchester United in the January transfer window.

Manchester United are exploring ways of sacking Cristiano Ronaldo over his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan.

England boss Gareth Southgate led an emotionally-charged night at St George's Park on Monday, imploring his players to create history as they prepare to depart for Qatar this morning.

Trending

THE MIRROR

England manager Gareth Southgate with Jordan Pickford after the UEFA Euro 2020 Quarter Final match at the Stadio Olimpico, Rome. Picture date: Saturday July 3, 2021.

Gareth Southgate gave his England players a rabble-rousing speech and urged them to make history before they fly to the World Cup.

Also See:

Erik ten Hag is set to hold crunch talks with Manchester United's hierarchy following Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview in which he slammed his boss and claimed he feels "betrayed" by the club.

THE TELEGRAPH

Manchester United will consider tearing up Cristiano Ronaldo's contract in the January transfer window - as long as he does not demand a pay-off for the remainder of his deal.

Chelsea's decision to sack Thomas Tuchel, rather than placing him on gardening leave, means the German is preparing to leave England in December, even though two of his former Chelsea staff can stay in the country.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst looks dejected during the match against St Mirren

The Rangers board are still to discuss Giovanni van Bronckhorst's future as the under-fire boss flies back to the Netherlands.

SCOTTISH SUN

Scotland are on a high-security alert for their Turkey friendly after a deadly explosion in Istanbul.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 for free. Entries by 3pm Saturday, good luck!

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Bring the blockbusters home this Christmas