Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United forward says he feels 'betrayed' and has 'no respect' for Erik ten Hag

Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels "betrayed" by Manchester United for trying to force him out of the club and says he has "no respect" for boss Erik ten Hag because he "doesn't show respect for me".

In an interview released by The Sun on Sunday night, Ronaldo also claimed there has been "zero progress" at the club since Sir Alex Ferguson in the summer of 2013.

Ronaldo said: "Yes [they're trying to force me out]. Not only the coach, but the other two or three guys around the club. I felt betrayed.

When asked if the club were trying to get rid of him, he replied: "Honestly, I don't know. I don't care. People should hear the truth. Yes, I feel betrayed. Some people don't want me here not only this year, but last year too.

"I don't know what's going on. Since Sir Alex Ferguson left I have seen not evolution in the club. The progress was zero.

"For example, an interesting point is how a club like Manchester United sacked Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer), they bring a sporting director Ralf Rangnick which is something nobody understands. This guy is not even a coach! A big club like Manchester United bringing in a sporting director surprised not only me but all the world.

"Nothing changes. Not only the jacuzzi, the pool, even the gym. Even some points of technology, the kitchen, the chefs - who I appreciate, lovely people! They stop in time which surprised me a lot.

"I thought I would see different things, technology, infrastructure. Unfortunately, we see many things I'm used to seeing when I'm 21, 22, 23. It surprised me a lot."

Ronaldo also said of Ten Hag: "I don't have respect for him because he doesn't show respect for me.

"If you don't have respect for me, I'm never gonna have respect for you."

Sky Sports News have contacted Manchester United for comment.

