Cristiano Ronaldo: Former Manchester United forward signs for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo signed a two-year contract with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on Friday, Saudi state TV al-Ekhbariya is reporting on its website.

Sky Sports News has contacted representatives of Ronaldo but they are yet to comment.

Al-Nassr have not confirmed the deal via their online platforms either.

Al-Ekhbariya report that he will start with Al-Nassr in January.

The 37-year-old left Manchester United last month on the eve of the World Cup.

It followed an explosive television interview in which the forward said he felt betrayed by the club and did not respect their Dutch manager Erik ten Hag.

Neville: Time to move on from Ronaldo

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville said the manner of Ronaldo's exit was sad yet inevitable, and the time has come for both parties to move on.

"The only thing Manchester United could do was draw a line under the Ronaldo affair," Neville told Sky Sports. "They couldn't allow the situation to come to this side of the World Cup, it needed to be put to bed. They've handled it really quickly and the way it has ended is the best for both parties.

"It's sad it's ended this way but it was inevitable, it had to finish. He will go on and play football elsewhere and hopefully do really well, and Manchester United can move on under Erik ten Hag."