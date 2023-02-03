Erik ten Hag prepares Manchester United summer clear out to make way for Harry Kane and Declan Rice - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's papers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Erik ten Hag is preparing for a big clear out this summer at Manchester United in order to bring in big targets like Harry Kane and Declan Rice.

Chelsea will now target Victor Osimhen and pay whatever it takes to beat Man Utd to the Napoli striker's signature.

Birmingham City's takeover is stalling over a failure to reach an agreement on how the club is sold.

Marco Asensio's agents will fly to London in the next week to get a feel for Premier League interest in their client.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and AC Milan are all on alert following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's shock Chelsea Champions League omission.

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira removed Shaun Derry as a first-team coach in a row for overstepping in his role after he was caught repeatedly berating players.

Newcastle forward Anthony Gordon was not aware he was banned from driving when getting behind the wheel this week, Sportsmail understands.

THE SUN

Chelsea are reportedly set to seek exemptions to the Premier League spending rules after splashing more than £300m in the January transfer window.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Manchester United will 'ask to sign' Barcelona winger Ansu Fati after they look to thrash out a deal with the La Liga club for his team-mate Frenkie de Jong.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Ashes winner Tim Bresnan claims the England and Wales Cricket Board "pandered" to Azeem Rafiq and is withholding key material in its Yorkshire racism prosecution.

SCOTTISH SUN ON SUNDAY

Michael Beale slammed Rangers' shot-shy attackers after a nervy win against Ross County.

SUNDAY RECORD

Gregor Townsend insists Scotland's glorious last-gasp Calcutta Cup win over England still leaves plenty of room for Six Nations improvement.