Transfer news: January transfer window 2023 - Premier League ins and outs

Sunday 29 January 2023 16:27, UK
The January transfer window opened on Sunday January 1, 2023 and closes at 11pm in England on Tuesday January 31, 2023.
Check below for a comprehensive list of all the Premier League ins and outs from the 2023 winter transfer window.
Fees include potential add-ons.
In
Leandro Trossard - Brighton, £27m
Jakub Kiwior - Spezia, £20m
Out
Brooke Norton-Cuffy - Coventry, loan
Miguel Azeez - Wigan, loan
Harry Clarke - Ipswich, undisclosed
In
Alex Moreno - Real Betis, £13.3m
John Duran - Chicago Fire, undisclosed
Out
Cameron Archer - Middlesbrough, loan
Tyreik Wright - Plymouth, undisclosed
Frederic Guilbert - Strasbourg, undisclosed
Indiana Vassilev - St Louis City, undisclosed
Danny Ings - West Ham, £15m
In
Dango Ouattara - Lorient, £20m.
Darren Randolph - West Ham, undisclosed
Antoine Semenyo - Bristol City, £10.5m
Out
Jamal Lowe - QPR, loan
Emiliano Marcondes - Nordsjaelland, loan
James Hill - Hearts, loan
In
Kevin Schade - Freiburg, loan
Romeo Beckham - Inter Miami, loan
Out
Aaron Pressley - Accrington, loan
Edon Pruti - Hartlepool, undisclosed
Mads Bech Sorensen - Groningen, loan
Ellery Balcombe - Bristol Rovers, loan
Tariqe Fosu - Rotherham, loan
Paris Maghoma - MK Dons, undisclosed
Charlie Goode - Blackpool, loan
In
Jamie Mullins - Bohemians, undisclosed
Facundo Buonanotte - Rosario Central, undisclosed
Out
Leandro Trossard - Arsenal, £27m
Aaron Connolly - Hull, loan
Reda Khadra - Birmingham, loan
Todd Miller - Doncaster, loan
Ed Turns - Leyton Orient, loan
James Beadle - Crewe, loan
In
Mykhailo Mudryk - Shakhtar Donetsk, £88.5m
Benoit Badiashile - Monaco, £35m
David Datro Fofana - Molde, undisclosed
Andrey Santos - Vasco da Gama, undisclosed
Joao Felix - Atletico Madrid, loan
Noni Madueke - PSV, £29m
Malo Gusto - Lyon, £26.3m
Out
Teddy Sharman-Lowe - Havant & Waterlooville, loan
In
None
Out
Jack Butland - Manchester United, loan
Killian Phillips - Shrewsbury, loan
John-Kymani Gordon - Carlisle, loan
Malcolm Ebiowei - Hull City, loan
In
None
Out
Anthony Gordon - Newcastle, £45m
Tom Cannon - Preston, loan
Nathan Broadhead - Ipswich, undisclosed
Niels Nkounkou - St Etienne, loan
Seb Quirk - Accrington, undisclosed
Tyler Onyango - Forest Green, loan
In
None
Out
Anthony Knockaert - Huddersfield, loan
In
Max Wober - Red Bull Salzburg, £11m
Georginio Rutter - Hoffenheim, £35.5m
Out
Mateusz Klich - DC United, free
Leo Hjelde - Rotherham, loan
Alfie McCalmont - Carlisle, loan
Max Dean - MK Dons, undisclosed
Cody Drameh - Luton, loan
Joe Gelhardt - Sunderland, loan
In
Victor Kristiansen - FC Copenhagen, £17.5m
Tete - Shakhtar Donetsk, free
Out
George Hirst - Ipswich, loan
Ben Nelson - Doncaster, loan
Jakub Stolarczyk - Hartlepool, loan
In
Cody Gakpo - PSV Eindhoven, £45m
Out
Jake Cain - Swindon, undisclosed
Jarell Quansah - Bristol Rovers, loan
In
Maximo Perrone - Velez Sarsfield, £8m
Out
Morgan Rogers - Blackpool, loan
Liam Delap - Preston, loan
Josh Wilson-Esbrand - Coventry, loan
Kayky - Bahia, loan
In
Jack Butland - Crystal Palace, loan
Wout Weghorst - Burnley, loan
Out
Cristiano Ronaldo - Al Nassr, free
Shola Shoretire - Bolton, loan
Charlie Savage - Forest Green, loan
In
Garang Kuol - Central Coast Mariners, £300k
Anthony Gordon - Everton, £45m
Out
Chris Wood - Nottingham Forest, loan
Daniel Langley - Spennymoor Town, loan
Garang Kuol - Hearts, loan
Joe White - Exeter, loan
In
Danilo - Palmeiras, undisclosed
Gustavo Scarpa - Palmeiras, free
Chris Wood - Newcastle, loan
Out
Josh Bowler - Blackpool, loan
Dale Taylor - Burton Albion, loan
Aaron Donnelly - Port Vale, loan
Loic Mbe Soh - Guingamp, loan
In
Mislav Orsic - Dinamo Zagreb, £8m
Carlos Alcaraz - Racing Club, £12m
James Bree - Luton Town, undisclosed
Out
Dynel Simeu - Morecambe, loan
Nico Lawrence - Torquay, loan
Dan Nlundulu - Bolton, loan
Ryan Finnigan - Crewe, loan
In
Arnaut Danjuma - Villarreal, loan
Out
None
In
Luizao - Sau Paulo, free
Danny Ings - Aston Villa, £15m
Out
Thierry Nevers - Bradford, loan
Craig Dawson - Wolves, £3.3m
Pierre Ekwah - Sunderland, undisclosed
Darren Randolph - Bournemouth, undisclosed
Conor Coventry - Rotherham, loan
Will Greenidge - Colchester, undisclosed
In
Matheus Cunha - Atletico Madrid, loan
Mario Lemina - Nice, undisclosed
Pablo Sarabia - Paris Saint-Germain, £4.4m
Craig Dawson - West Ham, £3.3m
Daniel Bentley - Bristol City, undisclosed
Out
Goncalo Guedes - Benfica, loan
Leonardo Campana - Inter Miami, free
Theo Corbeanu - Arminia, loan
Matija Sarkic - Stoke, loan
Fabio Silva - PSV, loan
Ki-Jana Hoever - Stoke, loan
Jackson Smith - Walsall, loan