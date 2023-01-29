Transfer news: January transfer window 2023 - Premier League ins and outs

The 2023 winter transfer window is open with plenty of deals to be done. Find out who has been on the move across the Premier League in January...

Who will be on the move this winter? The January transfer window opened on Sunday January 1, 2023 and closes at 11pm in England on Tuesday January 31, 2023.

Check below for a comprehensive list of all the Premier League ins and outs from the 2023 winter transfer window.

Fees include potential add-ons.

In

Leandro Trossard - Brighton, £27m

Jakub Kiwior - Spezia, £20m

Out

Brooke Norton-Cuffy - Coventry, loan

Miguel Azeez - Wigan, loan

Harry Clarke - Ipswich, undisclosed

In

Alex Moreno - Real Betis, £13.3m

John Duran - Chicago Fire, undisclosed

Out

Cameron Archer - Middlesbrough, loan

Tyreik Wright - Plymouth, undisclosed

Frederic Guilbert - Strasbourg, undisclosed

Indiana Vassilev - St Louis City, undisclosed

Danny Ings - West Ham, £15m

In

Dango Ouattara - Lorient, £20m.

Darren Randolph - West Ham, undisclosed

Antoine Semenyo - Bristol City, £10.5m

Out

Jamal Lowe - QPR, loan

Emiliano Marcondes - Nordsjaelland, loan

James Hill - Hearts, loan

In

Kevin Schade - Freiburg, loan

Romeo Beckham - Inter Miami, loan

Out

Aaron Pressley - Accrington, loan

Edon Pruti - Hartlepool, undisclosed

Mads Bech Sorensen - Groningen, loan

Ellery Balcombe - Bristol Rovers, loan

Tariqe Fosu - Rotherham, loan

Paris Maghoma - MK Dons, undisclosed

Charlie Goode - Blackpool, loan

In

Jamie Mullins - Bohemians, undisclosed

Facundo Buonanotte - Rosario Central, undisclosed

Out

Leandro Trossard - Arsenal, £27m

Aaron Connolly - Hull, loan

Reda Khadra - Birmingham, loan

Todd Miller - Doncaster, loan

Ed Turns - Leyton Orient, loan

James Beadle - Crewe, loan

In

Mykhailo Mudryk - Shakhtar Donetsk, £88.5m

Benoit Badiashile - Monaco, £35m

David Datro Fofana - Molde, undisclosed

Andrey Santos - Vasco da Gama, undisclosed

Joao Felix - Atletico Madrid, loan

Noni Madueke - PSV, £29m

Malo Gusto - Lyon, £26.3m

Out

Teddy Sharman-Lowe - Havant & Waterlooville, loan

In

None

Out

Jack Butland - Manchester United, loan

Killian Phillips - Shrewsbury, loan

John-Kymani Gordon - Carlisle, loan

Malcolm Ebiowei - Hull City, loan

In

None

Out

Anthony Gordon - Newcastle, £45m

Tom Cannon - Preston, loan

Nathan Broadhead - Ipswich, undisclosed

Niels Nkounkou - St Etienne, loan

Seb Quirk - Accrington, undisclosed

Tyler Onyango - Forest Green, loan

In

None

Out

Anthony Knockaert - Huddersfield, loan

In

Max Wober - Red Bull Salzburg, £11m

Georginio Rutter - Hoffenheim, £35.5m

Out

Mateusz Klich - DC United, free

Leo Hjelde - Rotherham, loan

Alfie McCalmont - Carlisle, loan

Max Dean - MK Dons, undisclosed

Cody Drameh - Luton, loan

Joe Gelhardt - Sunderland, loan

In

Victor Kristiansen - FC Copenhagen, £17.5m

Tete - Shakhtar Donetsk, free

Out

George Hirst - Ipswich, loan

Ben Nelson - Doncaster, loan

Jakub Stolarczyk - Hartlepool, loan

In

Cody Gakpo - PSV Eindhoven, £45m

Out

Jake Cain - Swindon, undisclosed

Jarell Quansah - Bristol Rovers, loan

In

Maximo Perrone - Velez Sarsfield, £8m

Out

Morgan Rogers - Blackpool, loan

Liam Delap - Preston, loan

Josh Wilson-Esbrand - Coventry, loan

Kayky - Bahia, loan

In

Jack Butland - Crystal Palace, loan

Wout Weghorst - Burnley, loan

Out

Cristiano Ronaldo - Al Nassr, free

Shola Shoretire - Bolton, loan

Charlie Savage - Forest Green, loan

In

Garang Kuol - Central Coast Mariners, £300k

Anthony Gordon - Everton, £45m

Out

Chris Wood - Nottingham Forest, loan

Daniel Langley - Spennymoor Town, loan

Garang Kuol - Hearts, loan

Joe White - Exeter, loan

In

Danilo - Palmeiras, undisclosed

Gustavo Scarpa - Palmeiras, free

Chris Wood - Newcastle, loan

Out

Josh Bowler - Blackpool, loan

Dale Taylor - Burton Albion, loan

Aaron Donnelly - Port Vale, loan

Loic Mbe Soh - Guingamp, loan

In

Mislav Orsic - Dinamo Zagreb, £8m

Carlos Alcaraz - Racing Club, £12m

James Bree - Luton Town, undisclosed

Out

Dynel Simeu - Morecambe, loan

Nico Lawrence - Torquay, loan

Dan Nlundulu - Bolton, loan

Ryan Finnigan - Crewe, loan

In

Arnaut Danjuma - Villarreal, loan

Out

None

In

Luizao - Sau Paulo, free

Danny Ings - Aston Villa, £15m

Out

Thierry Nevers - Bradford, loan

Craig Dawson - Wolves, £3.3m

Pierre Ekwah - Sunderland, undisclosed

Darren Randolph - Bournemouth, undisclosed

Conor Coventry - Rotherham, loan

Will Greenidge - Colchester, undisclosed

In

Matheus Cunha - Atletico Madrid, loan

Mario Lemina - Nice, undisclosed

Pablo Sarabia - Paris Saint-Germain, £4.4m

Craig Dawson - West Ham, £3.3m

Daniel Bentley - Bristol City, undisclosed

Out

Goncalo Guedes - Benfica, loan

Leonardo Campana - Inter Miami, free

Theo Corbeanu - Arminia, loan

Matija Sarkic - Stoke, loan

Fabio Silva - PSV, loan

Ki-Jana Hoever - Stoke, loan

Jackson Smith - Walsall, loan