Transfer: Nottingham Forest confirm signing of midfielder Danilo from Palmeiras

Nottingham Forest have confirmed the signing of midfielder Danilo from Palmeiras.

The Brazilian has agreed a six-and-a-half-year contract at the City Ground in a deal worth a reported £18m.

The 21-year-old made 141 appearances for Palmeiras and was named in the Team of the Year as the 11-time champions won the Campeonato Paulista and Brazilian Série A title in 2022.

Danilo said: "I'm really happy to be fulfilling my dream of playing in the Premier League and playing for Nottingham Forest.

"I learnt a bit about the history of the club and saw they had won two European Cups. I spoke to Gustavo Scarpa as well, and he told me that Nottingham is a great city and Forest have a quality squad with really good staff.

"I will show a lot of determination and a strong desire to win and will always look to do my best on the pitch to achieve positive results. I'm excited about getting started and meeting my new teammates."

Sporting director Filippo Giraldi added: "We are really happy to welcome Danilo to our club and to our city.

"He is a fantastic talent that will be a great asset for the present and the future of Nottingham Forest."

Danilo is joining a Forest side on a three-match unbeaten run in the league which has lifted the club out of the relegation zone and up to 13th in the table.

Cooper: Happy to input on transfers

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has said he is working closely with Giraldi, who was appointed in October 2022, to make the "right decisions" for the club.

"We always try and have a collaborative approach in everything we do," he said. "I'm only interested in what's next and looking forward. In January, we've got an opportunity to improve the squad but we've also got a lot of games to play.

"I've got a strong working relationship with Filippo. That's a good start, in terms of trying to make the right decisions for the club moving forward. I'm comfortable with how we're operating. I'm happy to be involved [in the club's recruitment of players]."

