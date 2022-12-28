Transfer news: January transfer window 2023 done deals

Keep up to date with all the latest news with the Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports website and app, and on Sky Sports News, across the whole of the transfer window; January transfer window closes in England at 11pm on Tuesday January 31
Wednesday 28 December 2022 13:57, UK
See all the January done deals across England and Scotland, plus key moves around Europe during the January transfer window.
The January transfer window opens on Sunday January 1, 2023 and closes at 11pm on Tuesday January 31, 2023.
Catch all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also follow the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.
Keep up to date with the latest transfers from the Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two, the Scottish Premiership, the Women's Super League, and big moves across the globe, right here.
Fees include potential add-ons.
Premier League
EFL
Scottish Premiership
WSL
European