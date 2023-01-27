Hibernian transfer news: Kevin Nisbet pulls out of Millwall move but Ryan Porteous joins Watford

Kevin Nisbet has pulled out of a move to Millwall despite Hibernian accepting an offer worth £2.3m for the striker.

Nisbet was due to travel south to seal his move to the Championship club on Friday, but is understood to have had a change of heart over his future.

A spokesperson for Nisbet's representatives, Quanic Sports, said: "Kevin has thought long and hard about this move but remains unsure about making it right now.

"He'd rather focus on Hibs for the time being."

The Scotland international - who had not agreed personal terms with Millwall - only returned from a long-term knee injury in December, but has scored seven goals in seven games since his comeback.

Nisbet - who joined Hibernian from Dunfermline in July 2020 - is contracted to the Scottish Premiership club until the summer of 2024.

Porteous moves to Watford

But while Nisbet looks set to stay at Easter Road for the time being, Ryan Porteous' move to Watford has been confirmed.

The Championship club had a bid worth between £400,000 and £500,000 accepted for the defender, while Hibernian will retain a sell-on clause.

Porteous' Hibernian contract was due to expire at the end of the season and he had already stated he would not be renewing it.

Ben Kensell, Hibernian's chief executive, said: "Ryan has been a fantastic servant for the club and has been brilliant to deal with over the last few months.

"When it became clear he wanted to explore his options, we have worked hard to get the best deal for us, but also kept an eye on what is the best move for Ryan to propel his career.

"We'd like to wish him all the best for the future and thank him for his commitment and professionalism."

Lee Johnson, Hibernian's manager, added: "'Porto' is a great example of how players from our excellent academy can progress into the first team and make a real difference.

"He has a strong will to win and we will miss him. I have no doubt that he will go on and have a really successful career. We wish him all the best at Watford."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watford boss Slaven Bilic discusses why he wanted to sign Scotland defender Porteous from Hibernian

Slaven Bilic, the Watford boss, told Sky Sports: "He's a young player and also - which is very important for our situation - a homegrown player.

"It's good for refreshing the squad. He played on a good level in the Scottish league and in a good club. Now it's up to him to train good and deserve the chance."

Porteous came through the youth system at Hibernian and went on to make more than 150 appearances for the Edinburgh side.

