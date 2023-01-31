Transfer news: Scottish Premiership January transfer window 2023 - ins and outs

The transfer merry-go-round is back so who's on the move across the Scottish Premiership this winter?

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.

Check below for a comprehensive list of all the Scottish Premiership ins and outs from the 2023 January transfer window.

Fees include potential add-ons.

In

Graeme Shinnie - Wigan, loan

Patrik Myslovic - MSK Zilina, loan

Mattie Pollock - Watford, loan

Jay Gorter - Ajax, loan

Angus MacDonald - Swindon Town

Out

Jack Milne - Kelty Hearts, loan

Christian Ramirez - Colombus Crew, undisclosed

In

Yuki Kobayashi - Vissel Kobe, undisclosed

Alistair Johnston - CF Montreal, £3.5m

Tomoki Iwata - Yokahama F Marinos, loan

Hyeon-Gyu Oh - Suwon Bluewings, £2.5m

Out

Oliver Abildgaard - Verona, undisclosed

Johnny Kenny - Shamrock Rovers, loan

Tobi Oluwayemi - Cork City, loan

Scott Robertson - Fleetwood, undisclosed

Josip Juranovic - Union Berlin, £10m

Mortiz Jenz - Lorient, end of loan

In

None

Out

Logan Chalmers - Tranmere, loan

In

James Hill - Bournemouth, loan

Yutaro Oda - Vissel Kobe, undisclosed

Garang Kuol - Newcastle, loan

Out

None

In

Matthew Hoppe - Middlesbrough, loan

James Jeggo - K.A.S Eupen, undisclosed

CJ Egan-Riley - Burnley, loan

Out

Ryan Porteous - Watford, £400k-£500k

Elias Melkerson - Sparta Rotterdam, loan

Kevin Dabrowski - Queen of the South, loan

Nohan Kenneh - Ross County, loan

Steven Bradley - Livingston, undisclosed

Demetri Mitchell - Exeter, undisclosed

Ryan Schofield - Huddersfield, end of loan

Emmanuel Johnson - Austin, loan

In

Kyle Vassell, free

Luke Chambers - Liverpool, loan

Out

Ollie Shaw - Barnsley, undisclosed

Kyle Lafferty - released

Deji Sotona - Nice, end of loan

Kyle Connell - released

Curtis Lyle - released

In

Luiyi de Lucas - FC Haka, free

Steven Bradley - Hibernian, undisclosed

Out

Josh Mullin - Ayr, free

In

Olly Crankshaw - Stockport, loan

Mikael Mandron - Gillingham, undisclosed

Riku Danzaki - Consadole Sapporo, undisclosed

Out

Sondre Solholm - Odds BK, undisclosed

Scott Fox - released

Louis Moult - Burton Albion, end of loan

Matt Penney - Ipswich Town, end of loan

Matty Connelly - Stranraer, loan

Kian Speirs - Stenhousemuir, loan

Barry Maguire - Dundee, loan

Connor Shields - Queen's Park, loan

In

Todd Cantwell - Norwich, undisclosed

Nicolas Raskin - Standard Liege, undisclosed

Out

Charlie McCann - Forrest Green Rovers, undisclosed

In

Simon Murray - Queens Park, undisclosed

Nohan Kenneh - Hibernian, loan

Josh Stones - Wigan, loan

Eamonn Brophy - St Mirren, loan

Out

Kazeem Olaigbe - Southampton, end of loan

Callum Johnson - Mansfield Town, undisclosed

William Akio - Raith Rovers, loan

In

Zak Rudden - Dundee, loan

Out

John Mahon - released

In

Thierry Small - Southampton, loan

Richard Taylor - Waterford, free

Out

Ethan Erhahon - Lincoln City, undisclosed

Jay Henderson - Inverness Caledonian Thistle, loan

Eamonn Brophy - Ross County, loan

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.