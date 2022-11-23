Celtic transfer news: Yuki Kobayashi joins on five-year deal from Vissel Kobe

Celtic have signed defender Yuki Kobayashi on a five-year deal from J-League club Vissel Kobe.

The 22-year-old, who has played for Japan's U20 side, will join up with his new team-mates on December 1, before being eligible for selection in January 2023.

Kobayashi is the fifth player to join Ange Postecoglou's side from the J-League, with countrymen Daizen Maeda, Kyogo Furuhashi, Reo Hatate and Yosuke Ideguchi already at Parkhead.

Image: Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is hopeful of making further additions to his squad in January

"I am so excited to be joining Celtic and I am really looking forward to this wonderful opportunity," he told Celtic's website.

"I will be giving everything to try and be successful with the club.

"Right across the world, everyone knows what a special club Celtic is and it will be a real honour to wear this fantastic jersey.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"The work of Ange Postecoglou is also really well-known in Japan after he had such a great time in the J League, and as well as being part of Celtic I can't wait to work with him as a coach and the great team of players he has already developed.

"I know that Celtic over so many years has such a brilliant track record of success and I now want to play my part in bringing more great moments to the club and our fans.

"I would like to thank Vissel Kobe sincerely for all the support that has been given to me in the early part of my career and now I look forward to embracing this exciting new challenge with Celtic, one of the world's great football clubs."

Sunday December 11: Rangers Women vs Hibernian Women (Sky Sports Cup final), kick-off 12.30pm

Thursday December 15: Rangers vs Hibernian, kick-off 8pm

Saturday December 17: Aberdeen vs Celtic, kick-off 12.30pm

Tuesday December 20: Aberdeen vs Rangers, kick-off 8pm

Friday December 23: Ross County vs Rangers, kick-off 7.30pm

Wednesday December 28: Hibernian vs Celtic, kick-off 8pm

Monday January 2: Rangers vs Celtic, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday January 8: Motherwell vs Hibernian, kick-off 1.30pm

Sunday January 8: Dundee United vs Rangers, kick-off 4pm

Wednesday January 18: Kilmarnock v Rangers, kick-off 8pm

Scottish Premiership & SWPL on Sky Sports

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player All the details from Hampden Park after it was announced Sky Sports will broadcast more Scottish football than ever before including the Scottish Women's Premier League for the first time

Sky Sports - This season up to 48 cinch Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches. From 2024/25, up to 60 cinch Premiership will be live on Sky Sports, in addition to the SWPL.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the cinch Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across skysports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke Twitter channel @ScotlandSky will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

To download the Sky Sports app click here, to visit Sky Sports website click here.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with more than 400 games per season across the SPFL, SWPL, Premier League, WSL, and EFL.

Follow every Celtic game in the Scottish Premiership this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free.

Want the Celtic latest? Bookmark our Celtic news page, check out Celtic's fixtures and Celtic's latest results, watch Celtic's goals and video, keep track of the Scottish Premiership table and see which Celtic games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Celtic as your favourite team.