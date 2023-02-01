Scottish Premiership Deadline Day: Nicolas Raskin, Tony Watt, Ethan Erhahon and more feature in our round-up

Rangers sealed the signing of Nicolas Raskin on Deadline Day after Celtic completed their business early in the January transfer window.

Raskin, 21, who has scored once in 18 games this season for Standard Liege, signed for an undisclosed fee on a long-term contract to become Michael Beale's second signing after the arrival of Todd Cantwell.

He was one of the manager's top targets during this transfer window and it is understood Rangers saw off competition from several clubs across Europe for the player.

It was about a departure for Celtic with Oliver Abildgaard's loan cancelled as he signed for Hellas Verona for the rest of this season.

The Danish midfielder made just nine appearances for Ange Postecoglou's side after joining in the summer and the arrival of Tomoki Iwata pushed him further out of the picture.

Image: Oliver Abildgaard failed to make an impact at Celtic

Aberdeen parted company with manager Jim Goodwin on Saturday but were the busiest club on the final day with two players joining as two headed out on loan.

Ajax goalkeeper Jay Gorter signed on loan to compete with fellow Dutchman Kelle Roos, currently injured, and Joe Lewis.

Image: Anthony Stewart left Aberdeen on loan

Defender Angus MacDonald also moved to Pittodrie from Watford until the end of the season and could make his debut against St Mirren at Pittodrie on Wednesday.

Forward Dilan Markanday was the Dons sixth and final January signing as he moved on loan from Blackburn Rovers.

Captain Anthony Stewart moved to MK Dons until the end of the season, with Vicente Besuijen joining Excelsior Rotterdam on loan with the Eredivisie side retaining the option to sign the forward on a permanent basis at the end of the season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tony Watt admits the chance to play under Stephen Robinson again was his reason for moving to St Mirren on loan from Dundee United until the end of the season

St Mirren, meanwhile, signed Dundee United striker Tony Watt on loan until the end of the season with defender Thierry Small moving from Everton until the summer.

Midfielder Ethan Erhahon left the Paisley club for Lincoln City.

Erhahon had been a key player for Stephen Robinson's side this season but the club decided to sell him for £300,000 rather than see him leave for free in the summer.

United made one final-day addition with defender Loick Ayina moving to Tannadice on loan from Huddersfield.

Image: Kevin Nisbet (R) opted to stay at Hibs while Ryan Porteous left for Watford

Hibernian held off interest for striker Kevin Nisbet as Lee Johnson added to his squad with 21-year-old striker Matthew Hoppe joining on loan from Middlesbrough until the end of the season.

The Easter Road club accepted a bid for Nisbet from Millwall earlier in January, but the Scotland international had a change of heart before traveling south to complete his move.

Ross County added their third striker of window with Simon Murray joining from Championship leaders Queens Park on a permanent deal.

St Johnstone made their only January signing on the final day with striker Zak Rudden moving on loan from Dundee.

Image: Kyle Lafferty was in his second spell at Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock announced that "with regret" Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty had left the club by mutual consent.

The 35-year-old - who returned to Rugby Park for a second spell a year ago - has three goals in 17 games this season.

He recently returned from a 10-game ban for a sectarian comment to a fan while on international duty.

Fellow striker Oli Shaw also left Rugby Park to join Barnsley on a two-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Motherwell left it late, adding two players in the final hour of the window.

Forward Jack Aitchison signed on a free transfer from Burnley until the end of the season, with full-back James Furlong moving on loan from Brighton.

Sondre Solholm left Fir Park for Norwegian side Odd and Connor Shields joined Queens Park on loan.

