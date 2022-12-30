Tomoki Iwata: Celtic sign Japanese player of the Year from Ange Postecoglou's former club Yokohama F Marinos

Celtic have completed the signing of midfielder Tomoki Iwata from Ange Postecoglou's former club Yokohama F Marinos.

The 25-year-old was named Japanese Player of the Year in November and signs on an initial loan deal with a compulsory option to make the deal permanent on a long-term contract in the summer.

The Scottish champions have already signed Alistair Johnston and Yuki Kobayashi in the January transfer window.

Postecoglou said: "We really are delighted to be bringing Tomoki to Celtic and I am sure he will be a player that our supporters will like.

"He is a versatile player who can operate in defence or in midfield, a really committed footballer with some great attributes. He is at a great age for us where his career is on the right trajectory, but he already has a good level of experience.

Image: Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has boosted his squad for the second half of the season

"He has just had a brilliant season, he is very deserving of the accolade he has recently received as Japan's Player of the Year and we are sure he can also bring this real high level of quality to our squad."

Iwata is Celtic's sixth signing from the Japanese top-flight since Postecoglou took over following his move from the J-League at the start of last season.

Chelsea, Barcelona interested in Juranovic

Image: Josip Juranovic has made 15 appearances for Celtic this season

Chelsea are one of several clubs across Europe looking at Celtic right-back Josip Juranovic.

Sky Sports News have been told internal talks have taken place at Stamford Bridge to assess options in that area as they wait for the full extent of Reece James' injury.

It was revealed last week Barcelona were also interested in signing Juranovic when the January transfer window opens, with one source telling Sky Sports News he is their number one target at right-back.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou played down reports linking Josip Juranovic and Stephen Welsh with moves away from the club.

Other Premier League clubs and Atletico Madrid are also looking at the Croatia international.

Celtic have wanted to keep Juranovic in Glasgow and held talks over an improved new contract. However, neither party could reach an agreement before he departed for the World Cup in Qatar.

The 27-year-old still has more than three-and-a-half years left on his current deal and it's understood Celtic will look to sit down with Juranovic again when he returns from his post-World Cup break, but the Scottish champions are braced for bids amid interest from the Premier League and clubs in Europe.

