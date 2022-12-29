Rangers vs Celtic: Old Firm result 'critical' for Rangers' title hopes, says Kevin Thomson

Former Rangers midfielder Kevin Thomson believes the Ibrox side need to reach "another gear" to shock leaders Celtic while Scott Allan predicts a tough test for his ex-club Hibernian against Hearts.

It is almost derby time in the Scottish Premiership with the next Old Firm clash live on Sky Sports on 2 January with an old rivalry at Tynecastle the same day.

Michael Beale has made a winning start at Ibrox but they will fall 12 points behind in the title race if they fail to stop Celtic making it 13 straight wins in the league.

Thomson, who spent three seasons at Rangers, is encouraged by recent improvements but knows the pressure will be on if they do not end their Glasgow rival's domestic dominance.

"I have seen some glimpses of the Mick Beale and Steven Gerrard team where they moved the ball around well, but they've conceded quite a few goals," he told Sky Sports News.

"You're only successful at Rangers if you win. They've got those four wins which is great but if there's a disappointment around the corner the group, they will need to have good resolve and stick together.

"They've still got three Old Firm games to go and it's amazing how football can change quite quickly. They win in this derby game then momentum changes.

"The harsh reality for Rangers is Celtic are a really good team and they are battering teams and scoring a lot of goals.

"Teams fear Celtic now. Some teams park the bus and try and hope they don't get turned over, some have a go and get cut open.

"I'm really intrigued to see how Rangers are going to play against this Celtic team as I have no doubt Mick will have studied what they do, what their strengths are, what their weaknesses are and Ange will be the same.

"Celtic will know if they come and win, to go 12 points clear would be astronomical but there's always that carrot if Rangers can get a positive result it can build momentum.

"If they are going to have any chance then I think this game is critical."

Allan: Hibs have 'difficult task' against Hearts

Former Hibernian midfielder Scott Allan believes it will be a "difficult task" for Lee Johnson's men to overcome Hearts at Tynecastle.

Hibs have won just two of their last 10 league matches and sit eighth in the table, five points behind their Edinburgh rivals who have a game in hand.

Allan, who has had two spells at Easter Road, believes January is crucial for Lee Johnson as pressure mounts on the manager.

He also believes Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland will be key in Monday's game.

"Shankland is back scoring goals and going into the New Year derby he'll be looking to get more," he added.

"Hibs haven't won there since 2019 so it's going to be a difficult task for Hibs.

"A derby is a one-off occasion but I think Hearts with Shankland scoring goals and the experience they've got through their team I think it'll be a hard task for Hibs.

"I think the transfer window is going to be huge for Hibs.

"I know they're looking to offload a few players and maybe get some in, but they need to come out of it a lot stronger and look to push on in the second half of the season because they should be doing better."