Rangers 3-0 Motherwell: Alfredo Morelos, Connor Goldson and Malik Tillman secure routine victory at Ibrox

Rangers coasted to a routine 3-0 victory over Motherwell as goals from Alfredo Morelos, Connor Goldson and Malik Tillman made it four wins from four under new manager Michael Beale.

Morelos opened the scoring with a well-timed stooping header (13), latching onto a teasing cross from Borna Barisic, before Goldson nodded home a Barisic corner (39).

Bayern Munich loanee Malik Tillman then capped a fine midfield display with a sweet strike, turning a helpless Matt Penney inside out and finding the far corner in one fell swoop (63).

Team news Goalkeeper Allan McGregor and left-back Borna Barisic were reinstated along with Ryan Jack, Alfredo Morelos and 19-year-old midfielder Alex Lowry - the latter making his first start since May.



Steven Hammell dropped striker Kevin Van Veen to the bench with Dean Cornelius coming into midfield.



The hosts were barely tested, although Kevin van Veen had a second-half effort chalked off for straying millimetres offside in the build up.

Rangers grow in confidence to pick apart Motherwell

After three league wins out of three for the new Gers boss, all by a one-goal margin, there was an element of control as Beale's side cruised to a fourth consecutive triumph - their most convincing yet under the Englishman.

Morelos was the instigator, before Goldson netted his first of the campaign, while Tillman continued to demonstrate his potential by adding a classy third - his fifth strike of the season.

A sterner examination of Beale's credentials arrives in five days' time when he will be faced with his first Old Firm showdown, as league leaders Celtic visit Ibrox on January 2, but the early signs are certainly encouraging.

The visitors were handed a rare opportunity six minutes in after John Lundstram's under-hit pass to Ben Davies saw Connor Shields intercept and motor towards goal, but Allan McGregor won the foot race to dig his side out of trouble.

The rest was fairly effortless, as a dominant display was crowned by Tillman midway through the second period, not long after Alex Lowry and Morelos both had efforts turned off the line - with the Colombian striker worryingly pulled up shortly after.

His replacement, Rabbi Matondo, was denied by Kelly in the 84th minute and again in added time, although he was ruled offside for the latter opportunity.

The last fixture of the calendar year proved positive for Rangers but the first of 2023 promises a much tougher challenge.

Rangers return to Scottish Premiership action on 2 January at home to Celtic, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 12.30pm.

Motherwell are away to Livingston on the same day. That match kicks off at 3pm.