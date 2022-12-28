Hibernian 0-4 Celtic: Aaron Mooy nets a double as Hoops make it 12 straight victories

Aaron Mooy scored his first Celtic goals as they eased to victory at Hibs to end the year nine points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

The Australian international scored either side of Daizen Maeda's stunning strike before Kyogo Furuhashi completed a dominant performance in the capital.

Hibs had a goal disallowed in the first two minutes and also hit the woodwork, but struggled to compete as the Hoops recorded their 12th straight league victory.

Ange Postecoglou's side now prepare for an Old Firm clash with Rangers as the Easter Road side drop to eighth in the table with just one win in their last five games.

Can any team end Celtic's dominance?

Image: Celtic have won their last 12 league matches

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou made only one change as Liel Abada came in for James Forrest. Croatia international Josip Juranovic stayed on the bench following his return from World Cup duty as Reo Hatate continued at right-back in the absence of the injured Anthony Ralston.

Sead Haksabanovic was missing from the squad while David Turnbull began a two-match ban.

Hibs were unchanged following their 4-0 win over Livingston and got both wing-backs forward to good effect early on.

Chris Cadden had a goal disallowed for offside and Lewis Stevenson sent in two dangerous crosses which were turned behind by Carl Starfelt.

Aaron Mooy opens the scoring with his first goal for Celtic firing a half volley past the stranded David Marshall!

Celtic's best early chance fell for Maeda, who did well to throw himself at Hatate's cross but steered his header beyond the far post.

Hatate gifted Hibs a chance when he delivered a throw-in straight to Josh Campbell on the edge of box, but the midfielder fired just wide of the far post.

Maeda then set up a half chance for Furuhashi - which David Marshall saved - before getting outside Cadden to send in the cross which led to the opener.

Ryan Porteous was playing ahead of centre-backs Rocky Bushiri and Paul Hanlon and was generally shadowing Mooy, but the Australian was in space as Maeda's cross fell into his path off Joe Newel's knee and he drilled the ball home from 12 yards.

Maeda headed off the crossbar from three yards out after Marshall's touch had diverted Abada's cross straight into his path, but the Japan international soon netted from a far more difficult chance.

Daizen Maeda runs forward and doubles Celtic's lead with a brilliant bending shot from outside the box.

Cadden's slip gave him space to run into and two Hibs players followed Taylor's overlap to allow Maeda to cut inside and curl home from 20 yards.

The hosts had chances either side of the break to make a game of it. Newell's long throw found its way to Hanlon but the defender stabbed his effort off the post.

Newell set up an even better opportunity but Kevin Nisbet made a mess of a free header from six yards.

Aaron Mooy makes no mistake from the penalty spot after Celtic were awarded a penalty for a handball by Lewis Stevenson.

Hibs' hopes were extinguished after Taylor played in Maeda, whose cutback was behind Furuhashi and Abada but the latter flicked the ball up on to Stevenson's hand and referee Alan Muir immediately pointed to the penalty spot.

Celtic had missed their two previous penalties this season through Juranovic and Giorgos Giakoumakis - neither of whom were on the park - and Mooy stepped up to send Marshall the wrong way.

Reo Hatate plays a brilliant ball to Kyogo Furuhashi who shows great composure to make it 4-0 to Celtic against Hibernian.

Furuhashi finished brilliantly six minutes later after Hatate's ball forward sent him in behind to seal the emphatic win.

Taylor's replacement Alexandro Bernabei twice threatened and Marshall saved well from Matt O'Riley as Celtic cruised in the latter stages.

Postecoglou handed a late debut to Rocco Vata, the 17-year-old son of former Hoops and Albania defender Rudi Vata, and fellow substitutes Forrest and Jota both came close to adding a fifth.

Postecoglou: 'The World Cup has been positive for us'

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says that his players deserve credit after winning so convincingly against a tough Hibernian side

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou heaped praise on his players as he spoke to Sky Sports:

"The result's a credit to the lads. I knew Hibs had something about them, I said it before the game. Especially at the start they came at us, and the crowd was up for it. It's brilliant to see that we stayed strong and played our football. It's not an easy place to come to

"It's good to see the work Maeda does for us and what he offers is. He has the ability to cause problems. He's been unlucky on occasion with his end product, but he had a great contribution for the first goal, a willingness to run. It's just how he is. I've known him for a while now, I had him in Japan. He has such a strong mindset, not just with his football but his effort. He closes down, gets his rewards and he just won't stop.

"Mooy's [performance] was great. He's been getting into these areas but been unlucky. The World Cup's been positive for all our lads. Aaron's come back really strong. Obviously, you haven't seen Juranovic yet but all those players getting their game helps their belief."

"At right-back it would be a bigger headache if we had no options. Further forward we had Haksabanovic and Jota come on. We're pleased Jura's available, Jura's back in the building."

Johnson: Hibs will be better in 2023

Following his side's 4-0 defeat to Celtic, Hibernian manager Lee Johnson insists his players musts stay concentrated despite a gulf in class.

Hibs manager Lee Johnson told Sky Sports he's expecting big things from his side:

"It was really tough; the fans want to see us win.

"I thought we were on the front foot at first, we did it in spells, but ultimately their class came through. Concentration levels are absolutely key.

"I thought Elie Youan played well and we made some penetrating runs but ultimately there was a gulf in class. That's where we are but we'll keep trying to bridge that gap.

"I think this club is full of potential, I've said that since day one and I'll say it again now.

"We're not a million miles off third place and Europe, but we need the coming transfer window. We need to bring in players who fit my style.

"Sometimes that happens when clubs change managers quickly, you can end up with three or four players with different managers who have different philosophies.

"It's important to get it right and we haven't always got it right. We're looking to improve but we've got a structure. This club's got a fantastic training ground, fantastic fans and they should see us finishing third, fourth, fifth.

"For me, 2023 will see a big increase in terms of quality and momentum."

Celtic return to Scottish Premiership action on 2 January to Rangers, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 12.30pm.

It is also the Edinburgh derby that day as Hibs face Hearts at Tynecastle Park. That match kicks off at 3pm.