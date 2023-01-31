Nicolas Raskin: Rangers sign Belgian midfielder from Standard Liege

Rangers have completed the signing of midfielder Nicolas Raskin from Standard Liege on deadline day.

The 21-year-old was one of manager Michael Beale's top targets during this transfer window and it is understood Rangers saw off competition from several clubs across Europe for the player.

Raskin has agreed a long-term deal and becomes the Ibrox club's second January arrival following the signing of Todd Cantwell.

Sky Sports News understands Beale is delighted with the business the club have done this month, despite missing out on Morgan Whittaker after Swansea decided to retain the forward, and Rangers are now planning on making further additions in the summer.

Raskin said: "I feel very excited to be here and I also feel very proud to join a very big club. I'm looking forward to playing at Ibrox. It was very exciting when I was told of Rangers' interest because it's a big club.

"I'm looking forward to making my debut and I hope it can be as soon as possible."

Image: Michael Beale is understood to be delighted by Rangers' transfer business this month

Beale added: "As a football club, Nicolas is a player that we have tracked for a long time and we are very pleased to welcome him and his family to Rangers.

"He is a young player that has already amassed good experience both in domestic and European competition. I am looking forward to working with him closely and integrating him into our team."

Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson said: "We are delighted to further strengthen our squad today with Nico's arrival.

"He's a talented young player and someone who I know will enjoy working and further developing his talent with Michael and our staff."

Raskin - who came through the academy at Standard Liege before a spell at youth level with Anderlecht - made his senior debut in February 2018 before going onto make 96 appearances in all competitions for his hometown club.

Subject to his work permit being confirmed, Raskin will begin training with Rangers in the coming days.

What will Raskin bring to Rangers?

Speaking about the midfielder on Monday, Beale said: "He's an excellent player.

"He is someone that can connect the midfield and the forwards, he's technically a very, very good player, he can play as a six or an eight.

"He's an eye-catching one because of his age and the fact that his contract is running down. He's got a lot of people that like him and is a player that's very well thought of in the Belgium national team set-up as well.

"I want players here for the long term and to make us stronger right now. Once the window shuts the coaching takes place and I am looking forward to that.

"We always have different targets for every position - I am really pleased with the targets from our recruitment team, we are all aligned across the club."

Who will be on the move this winter? The January transfer window closes at midnight in Scotland on Tuesday January 31, 2023.

