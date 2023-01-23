Todd Cantwell: Rangers sign midfielder from Norwich City

Rangers have confirmed the signing of midfielder Todd Cantwell from Norwich City.

CantweThe 24-year-old becomes Michael Beale's first signing since becoming Rangers manager.

Cantwell, whose deal at Carrow Road was due to end in the summer, was the subject of interest from several Championship clubs but as revealed by Sky Sports News, preferred a move to Rangers over the other options he had.

Cantwell told Rangers TV: "I am delighted and I feel very proud. This is obviously a massive football club and I am delighted to get going and to get started.

"This is a massive club and there is a massive responsibility when you sign for Rangers to be the player that the fans want to see.

"They want to see a player that works hard and a player that can win them games which is very important and that is something I am hoping I can bring."

Manager Michael Beale added: "I am extremely happy to welcome Todd to Rangers. He is a player that is fully aligned to our playing style and we believe he will be a key player for the club in the coming seasons.

"I am looking forward to working with him on the pitch this week and integrating him into our fantastic football club."

Cantwell will join up with the Rangers squad this week ahead of their Scottish Premiership match at home to St Johnstone on Saturday.

What can Cantwell bring to Rangers?

Image: Cantwell's last appearance for Norwich came in November as a substitute against Middlesbrough

Sky Sports EFL Editor Simeon Gholam:

It has never been a question of talent with Cantwell, that has always been there, and he has certainly shown it in brief spells of seasons and in games.

But, aside from a brief period when he shone brightest following Norwich's promotion to the Premier League in 2019, he has invariably struggled to show what so many believe he can.

Several seasons have now passed since and, even when the manager in the Carrow Road dugout changed, Cantwell still failed to re-find that spark. Even a loan move last season to Bournemouth didn't achieve the desired impact.

Maybe a fully fresh start in a new league will help. At his best, he is sharp in the box, he can finish, create and produce moments of improvised magic. But he is 25 next month, so the time is now for Cantwell to prove he can produce.

Whittaker remains a Rangers target

Image: Rangers have had a bid for Morgan Whittaker rejected

It is understood Beale is weighing up several other options as he bids to add to his squad with Swansea forward Morgan Whittaker remaining of interest to Rangers, despite having a bid for the 22-year-old rejected.

Whittaker has not appeared for Swansea since being recalled earlier this month from his loan at Plymouth, where he scored nine goals and provided seven assists.

A source from Swansea told Sky Sports News that Rangers were not close to their valuation for the player, who is likely to be involved in Saturday's match at QPR.

Swansea City head coach Russell Martin, who played for Rangers in 2018, said: "We have rejected an offer from them, that's it.

"We will just have to wait and see. It's not my remit - I don't value the players, I don't negotiate with the other clubs.

"I am really bored of talking about it. I understand you have to ask the question, but until someone goes I will just keep repeating the same answer."

Kent: I have full trust in Beale

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ryan Kent addresses his Rangers future following the 3-2 victory over Kilmarnock

Rangers forward Ryan Kent has told Sky Sports he is set for talks over his future at Ibrox.

The 26-year-old is out of contract in the summer but after scoring in the 3-2 win over Kilmarnock revealed he will hold discussions with Beale.

"There's no decision yet and I'm just concentrating on the rest of the season, but I'll sit down with the manager to discuss further," he said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kent scored Rangers' second in a 3-2 win at Kilmarnock

"It's not a distraction for me. I've got full trust in the manager. He's been key for me since I was a young lad and that trust is reciprocated. He's a quality manager."

Asked if speculation on his future was a distraction, he added: "Not for myself, maybe for people discussing it on the outside. I'll just be concentrating on my game.

"The manager has been key in my in my career since I was a young lad. The trust is reciprocated between one another and he is a quality manager."

