Transfer news: Scottish Premiership January transfer window 2023 - ins and outs

Wednesday 1 February 2023 09:22, UK
It was another busy January transfer window in the Scottish Premiership so here's a round-up of who your club signed and sold....
Aberdeen were the busiest club on Deadline Day, while Rangers completed the signing of Nicolas Raskin and St Mirren signed Tony Watt from Dundee United.
Here's a round-up of all the deals throughout the window...
Fees include potential add-ons.
In
Graeme Shinnie - Wigan, loan
Patrik Myslovic - MSK Zilina, loan
Mattie Pollock - Watford, loan
Jay Gorter - Ajax, loan
Angus MacDonald - Swindon Town
Out
Anthony Stewart - MK Dons, loan
Vincente Besuijen - Exelsior, loan
Jack Milne - Kelty Hearts, loan
Christian Ramirez - Colombus Crew, undisclosed
In
Yuki Kobayashi - Vissel Kobe, undisclosed
Alistair Johnston - CF Montreal, £3.5m
Tomoki Iwata - Yokahama F Marinos, loan
Hyeon-Gyu Oh - Suwon Bluewings, £2.5m
Out
Oliver Abildgaard - Verona, undisclosed
Johnny Kenny - Shamrock Rovers, loan
Tobi Oluwayemi - Cork City, loan
Scott Robertson - Fleetwood, undisclosed
Josip Juranovic - Union Berlin, £10m
Mortiz Jenz - Lorient, end of loan
In
Loick Ayina - Huddersfield, loan
Out
Tony Watt - St Mirren, loan
Logan Chalmers - Tranmere, loan
In
James Hill - Bournemouth, loan
Yutaro Oda - Vissel Kobe, undisclosed
Garang Kuol - Newcastle, loan
Out
None
In
Matthew Hoppe - Middlesbrough, loan
James Jeggo - K.A.S Eupen, undisclosed
CJ Egan-Riley - Burnley, loan
Out
Ryan Porteous - Watford, £400k-£500k
Elias Melkerson - Sparta Rotterdam, loan
Kevin Dabrowski - Queen of the South, loan
Nohan Kenneh - Ross County, loan
Steven Bradley - Livingston, undisclosed
Demetri Mitchell - Exeter, undisclosed
Ryan Schofield - Huddersfield, end of loan
Emmanuel Johnson - Austin, loan
In
Kyle Vassell, free
Luke Chambers - Liverpool, loan
Out
Ollie Shaw - Barnsley, undisclosed
Kyle Lafferty - released
Deji Sotona - Nice, end of loan
Kyle Connell - released
Curtis Lyle - released
In
Luiyi de Lucas - FC Haka, free
Steven Bradley - Hibernian, undisclosed
Out
Josh Mullin - Ayr, free
In
Jonathan Obika - Morecambe, loan
James Furlong - Brighton, loan
Jack Aitchison - Barnsley, free
Olly Crankshaw - Stockport, loan
Mikael Mandron - Gillingham, undisclosed
Riku Danzaki - Consadole Sapporo, undisclosed
Out
Sondre Solholm - Odds BK, undisclosed
Scott Fox - released
Louis Moult - Burton Albion, end of loan
Matt Penney - Ipswich Town, end of loan
Matty Connelly - Stranraer, loan
Kian Speirs - Stenhousemuir, loan
Barry Maguire - Dundee, loan
Connor Shields - Queen's Park, loan
In
Todd Cantwell - Norwich, undisclosed
Nicolas Raskin - Standard Liege, undisclosed
Out
Charlie McCann - Forrest Green Rovers, undisclosed
In
Simon Murray - Queens Park, undisclosed
Nohan Kenneh - Hibernian, loan
Josh Stones - Wigan, loan
Eamonn Brophy - St Mirren, loan
Out
Kazeem Olaigbe - Southampton, end of loan
Callum Johnson - Mansfield Town, undisclosed
William Akio - Raith Rovers, loan
In
Zak Rudden - Dundee, loan
Out
John Mahon - released
In
Tony Watt - Dundee United, loan
Thierry Small - Southampton, loan
Richard Taylor - Waterford, free
Out
Ethan Erhahon - Lincoln City, undisclosed
Jay Henderson - Inverness Caledonian Thistle, loan
Eamonn Brophy - Ross County, loan
