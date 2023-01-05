Aberdeen sign Graeme Shinnie and Patrik Myslovic on loan deals

Aberdeen have completed loan deals for former captain Graeme Shinnie and midfielder Patrik Myslovic.

Shinnie joins until the end of the season from Wigan, who he helped win the Sky Bet League One title and a return to the Championship.

The 31-year old had made 20 appearances in all competitions this season but returns to Pittodrie where he first joined in 2015 under Derek McInnes.

The midfielder, who has six caps for Scotland, was then made captain in 2017 and went on to play in three cup finals before a move to Derby County.

Dons manager Jim Goodwin said: "Graeme is a player who knows the club well, he is aware of the level of expectation here and despite being away from Pittodrie for a few years he obviously still has close connections with the place and a number of the staff.

"He has great leadership qualities and will bring a wealth of experience to the squad.

"We look forward to working with him in the coming months."

Dons sign midfielder Myslovic

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Aberdeen have also signed midfielder Myslovic on loan from MSK Zilina, with the Dons retaining an exclusive option to acquire the player on a permanent basis this summer.

The 21-year-old has played over 100 senior top-flight games and was recently called up to the Slovakia squad for a training camp.

Goodwin added: "Patrik is a player who Darren Mowbray and I have long admired, and we've been working hard behind the scenes to get this deal over the line for a few months.

"He is a very technical player, left-footed, with an extensive range of passing. He'll provide a different option in this area and hopefully bring a new attacking dynamic to the team.

"Patrik has recorded a high number of assists and he is also a very good ball striker who can score goals from inside and outside the area.

"The January window is a notoriously tough time to do business and it is important we bring in quality not quantity. We will continue to look at other areas in which we can strengthen the team to help to ensure a successful second half of the season."

Pressure mounting on Goodwin

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Ross County

Aberdeen are without a win in their last five matches and are now five points behind third-placed Hearts.

Despite a largely dominant display, they could not unlock bottom-of-the-table Ross County in their last match as the pressure mounted on manager Goodwin.

"Jim Goodwin will know you don't get any time in this game now, particularly with overseas owners as they're quite happy to pull the trigger quite early," former Celtic and Dundee United defender Mark Wilson said.

"Jim Goodwin hasn't won in five games. Only a few weeks ago when they were beating Rangers 2-1 and they were sitting in third place the season looked so different for them.

"They then lose those two late goals (to Rangers) then follow it up with a bad performance against St Mirren then on Monday against Ross County all of a sudden it doesn't look so good and the pressure quickly mounts."

Who will be on the move this winter? The January transfer window closes at midnight in Scotland on Tuesday January 31, 2023.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.