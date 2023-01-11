Hearts transfer news: James Hill, Yutaro Oda join while Callum Paterson, Garang Kuol deals are close

Hearts have signed Japanese forward Yutaro Oda on a three-and-a-half-year deal plus defender James Hill on loan from Bournemouth until the summer.

Oda arrives from Vissel Kobe on a three-and-a-half-year deal, with the 21-year-old having played in Japan's top-flight, the Asian Champions League and featuring for the Japan U21s.

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson said: "He's got a lot of great attributes but the exciting thing is that he's still young and there will be more to come from him, so we've got a huge part to play in developing him.

"He's very quick, very direct and technically very good. He'll bring a lot to the team and we're all looking forward to working with him."

Sporting director Joe Savage added: "We've made no secret of our willingness to focus on markets across the world in an effort to identify talent and value for money.

"In Yutaro, we feel we've got both of those things. He is someone we had been looking at for a while and, thankfully, all the pieces fell into place to allow us to bring him to the club."

Hill joins Hearts on loan

Image: Defender James Hill has joined Hearts on loan from Bournemouth

Hill, 21, came through the ranks at Fleetwood Town and has been capped four times for England U20s

The defender then moved to current parent club Bournemouth last January, and is a welcome addition for Neilson who is without key players this season due to injury, including defender Craig Halkett.

"We've been unlucky with injuries in defence, and while the guys in there have been performing really well it was always high on our priorities list to get another defender in," said Neilson.

Image: Defender Craig Halkett will miss the rest of this season after a knee injury

"James has fantastic experience of playing at a high level down south and with England U20s and U21s and I'm sure that will stand him in good stead when the time comes for him to play for Hearts."

Savage added: "James was a man in demand and we've managed to beat off a lot of competition to get him, so we're really pleased.

"Being able to bring in players from England, particularly an England U21 internationalist like James, shows how highly regarded this club is held in footballing circles and that's credit to all of the hard work that's done on and off the park at Hearts.

"We know the areas we want to strengthen and our fans can rest assured that we're continuing to work away to make sure that this is a successful transfer window for the club."

Kuol on the verge of joining Hearts

Neilson hopes Hearts can finalise the signing of teenage Australia international forward Garang Kuol on loan from Newcastle in the coming days.

The 18-year-old, who played for the Socceroos at the World Cup in Qatar, visited the Jambos' training base last week with a view to moving to Edinburgh to accelerate his development after joining the Magpies this month from Central Coast Mariners in his homeland.

Neilson revealed that a deal has now been agreed between the clubs and it could be formalised before Friday's Scottish Premiership match at home to St Mirren.

"We're just on the paperwork at the moment to try and get it done," said the Hearts boss on Wednesday. "I've no idea if it will be done by Friday. It would be great if we could but we'll just need to wait and see."

Another target Hearts are homing in on is their former player Callum Paterson, although it remains to be seen if Sheffield Wednesday are willing to let him leave this month.

"The two sporting directors have spoken so we're just waiting for a response," said Neilson. "Callum's contract is up at the end of the season so we've been speaking to him about his future. It's down to Sheffield Wednesday now."

