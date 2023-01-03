Craig Halkett: Hearts defender ruled out for season with knee injury

Hearts defender Craig Halkett has been ruled out for the rest of the season after a cruciate injury.

The centre-back was forced off after just five minutes in their 2-2 draw at Dundee United on Christmas Eve, with a scan revealing the extent of the damage.

Halkett also missed part of the 2019/20 season with a knee injury.

Speaking to the Official Hearts Website, manager Robbie Neilson said: "It's obviously very disappointing news to lose Craig's services for the remainder of the season.

Image: Halkett suffered the season-ending injury against Dundee United

"We're gutted for Craig, first and foremost. He's been outstanding for the club in recent seasons both on and off the pitch and I'm sure he'll be back fitter and stronger than ever.

"We're fortunate enough to have top-class medical and sports science teams and facilities at Hearts so Craig will get the best possible care as he rests up and then starts his rehabilitation."

Gordon; 'I've walked this road before, I'll do it again'

Image: Craig Gordon's season was also ended at Tannadice

Halkett arrived for Monday's Edinburgh derby against Hibs on crutches after his season was ended in the same match that saw goalkeeper and captain Craig Gordon suffer a double leg break.

The Scotland stopper previously feared his career was over a decade ago following a serious knee injury and was released by Sunderland after his £9m move to the Stadium of Light.

Gordon has addressed reports that he will retire from football after this latest setback.

"I've played this game long enough to know that I can't take anything for granted," said Gordon, whose Hearts contract runs until the summer of 2024.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Hearts and Hibernian.

"When I've been 'written off' with injuries before, every game is one more than at times, I thought I might get.

"I know what lies ahead as I've walked this road before and I'll do it again, albeit on crutches for now.

"Our medical team did a great job on the pitch. The staff and surgeons at Ninewells Hospital who performed my surgery on Christmas Day, and all those who looked after me were brilliant.

"The club, my team-mates and everyone who has sent messages for my family and I, you have all helped in giving me the best start to my recovery and I'm truly grateful. 40 tomorrow, I've not done too bad considering!"