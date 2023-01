Antoine Semenyo: Bournemouth complete signing of Bristol City striker for £10.5m

Bournemouth have completed the £10.5m transfer of Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo, beating off late competition from Crystal Palace.

The Cherries will pay a £9m fee plus £1.5m in add-ons for Semenyo, who has eight Championship goals for Bristol City this season.

Semenyo, 23, has agreed a four-and-a-half-year deal.

