Matt Doherty: Tottenham mutually terminate defender's contract to allow him to join Atletico Madrid

Matt Doherty has joined Atletico Madrid on a free transfer after the defender's contract at Tottenham was mutually terminated on Deadline Day.

The 31-year-old has signed a deal with the Spanish club until the end of the season.

The Republic of Ireland international departs Tottenham having made 71 appearances in all competitions and scoring three goals since arriving from Wolves in August 2020 for around £15m.

Doherty's departure was set to be a loan but that would have taken Tottenham up to nine players out on loan and FIFA's limit is eight.

Djed Spence became their eighth player on loan after he moved to French side Rennes on a deal until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old joined Harry Winks, Tanguy Ndombele, Bryan Gil, Joe Rodon, Sergio Reguilon, Giovani Lo Celso, and Destiny Udogie out on loan.

Image: Djed Spence will spend the rest of this season on loan at Ligue 1 side Rennes

A Spurs statement said on Doherty: "We have mutually agreed to the termination of Matt Doherty's contract to enable him to join another club.

"We should like to thank Matt for his service and wish him well for the future."

Doherty will be presented as an Atletico Madrid player on Wednesday at 12.30pm.

The exits of Doherty and Spence come with Spurs close to signing Sporting Lisbon right-back Pedro Porro.

The Spaniard's move is now close to being finalised after intensive talks. The deal will be an initial loan for £5m with an obligation to buy for a fee rising to £39m.

Porro flew to London in the early hours of Tuesday morning and a deal could be completed imminently, with the wing-back scheduled to undergo his Tottenham medical on Deadline Day.