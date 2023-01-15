Mykhailo Mudryk: Chelsea sign winger for £88.5m from Shakhtar Donetsk

Chelsea have signed winger Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk in a deal worth £88.5m.

Mudryk previously indicated Premier League leaders Arsenal were his preferred destination in a series of social media posts. Arsenal remained in talks as recently as Friday but were prepared to walk away from the transfer if the deal was not right.

But Chelsea agreed a deal with Shakhtar on Saturday night and the 22-year-old travelled to west London to complete a medical before signing a eight-and-a-half-year deal.

Image: Mykhailo Mudryk in the stands at Stamford Bridge ahead of Chelsea's match against Crystal Palace

"I'm so happy to sign for Chelsea," Mudryk said.

"This is a huge club, in a fantastic league and it is a very attractive project for me at this stage of my career. I'm excited to meet my new team-mates and I'm looking forward to working and learning under Graham Potter and his staff."

Todd Boehly, Chelsea chairman, and Behdad Eghbali, co-controlling owner, said: "We are delighted to welcome Mykhailo to Chelsea. He's a hugely exciting talent who we believe will be a terrific addition to our squad both now and in the years to come. He will add further depth to our attack and we know he'll get a very warm welcome to London."

Mudryk becomes Chelsea's fifth signing of the January transfer window, following the arrivals of Joao Felix, Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana and Andrey Santos.

Selected incomings under Todd Boehly Marc Cucurella - Brighton, £60m

Raheem Sterling - Man City, £47.5m

Kalidou Koulibaly - Napoli, £33m

Carney Chukwuemeka - Aston Villa, £20m

Wesley Fofana - Leicester, £75m

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Barcelona, £10.3m

Denis Zakaria - Juventus, loan

Benoit Badiashile - Monaco, £35m

David Datro Fofana - Molde, undisclosed

Andrey Santos - Vasco da Gama, undisclosed

Joao Felix - Atletico Madrid, £9.7m loan

Mykhailo Mudryk - Shakhtar Donetsk, £88.5m

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi, who previously managed Mudryk at Shakhtar Donetsk, held high praise for the 22-year-old

At the start of last season, he was an unknown outside of Ukraine with a transfer value of under £1m. Now he is one of the most coveted young players in Europe. Following an explosive rise, Mudryk looks destined for big things.

The 22-year-old, who showcased his thrilling speed and one-on-one ability in the Champions League group stage earlier this season, has been described by Darijo Srna, Shakhtar Donetsk's director of football, as "the best player in Europe in his position" after Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

There may be a hint of exaggeration to that statement but Srna is not the only one to hold Mudryk in high regard. His list of suitors is a long one with Chelsea closing in on the race to sign him.