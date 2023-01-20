Leandro Trossard: Arsenal complete £27m transfer for Brighton attacker

Arsenal have completed the £27m signing of Brighton attacker Leandro Trossard.

The Gunners are paying an initial £20m up front with a further £7m coming in add-ons. A statement from Arsenal said they have submitted all registration documents and "hope" Trossard will be available to face Manchester United on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

The 28-year-old has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with the option for a further year.

"They told me they really like me as a player, that I would really suit the system and how they want to play," said Trossard to the Arsenal website.

"It helps me that I'm versatile and that I can play in different positions. They're looking forward to working with me and vice versa. I'm really excited to work with them and I think Mikel [Arteta] is a top coach.

"I like to be in the pocket behind the striker. On the wings, I can explore myself as well. I'm comfortable in either of those positions but if I were to choose, behind the striker - but it all depends on the system.

"This has been my best season in the Premier League until now. We did a great job at Brighton and my form has been really good. Obviously I haven't played much since the World Cup since my situation [at Brighton] but I'm so excited to start at Arsenal and show myself at a top club to help the team."

Arsenal moved for the Belgium international after missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk, who joined Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk on January 15.

De Zerbi: Situation difficult | Tough to replace him in market

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi:

"The situation was difficult because I understood he wanted to leave. I'm sorry for the last period, because I preferred [to play] the players who were clear, and not having some different behaviours.

"We will see whether we replace him. We are a good team anyway, and we can play well with Leo or without Leo.

"I think in the transfer window, you can always improve and bring in new players. But we are a good XI now, the players in the squad are very good players. It's not easy to improve.

"If Tony [Bloom] and the club have the possibility to improve the squad, we will do something."

Analysis: Trossard deal good for both clubs

Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol on The Transfer Show:

"This is a good deal for both clubs. As far as Arsenal are concerned, they walked away from the deal for Mykhailo Mudryk and now sign someone who has got Premier League experience.

"This is a less risky signing than Mudryk, although I think he will turn out to be a fantastic signing for Chelsea.

"Brighton are getting big money for a player they signed around three-and-a-half years ago for £15m. He's 28 now and was unhappy at Brighton.

"I don't think they're going to miss him that much because they've got Kaoru Mitoma, who has been in absolutely incredible form over the past couple of months."

Analysis: Why Trossard appeals to Arsenal

Sky Sports' Nick Wright:

At 28 years old (he's 28 until he's 29, just so we're clear), Leandro Trossard differs in profile from Arsenal's other recent signings. This is a player for the here and now. Experience over potential.

He might not set pulses racing like the explosive Mykhailo Mudryk, a player Arsenal regarded as a future superstar, but while his ceiling is not as high, Trossard offers plenty the Ukrainian does not.

For a start, there is the Premier League experience he has gained at Brighton, where he has made 116 appearances across four seasons, missing only a handful of games and scoring a healthy number of goals, with seven of his 25 coming this season.

That experience makes him a safe bet to slot straight in at Arsenal, which is precisely what is needed given their reliance on Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka as they seek to sustain their title challenge.

Trossard's versatility is another asset. He is primarily a left winger, much like Mudryk, but this season he has also featured at No 10, as a false nine, and even at left wing-back. Graham Potter, Roberto De Zerbi's predecessor, also used him on the right.

Image: Leandro Trossard has scored seven goals for Brighton this season

Mikel Arteta has often spoken of how highly he values players who can slot into different roles and Trossard, who is also a senior international for Belgium, can offer depth right across the frontline.

He looks a good fit stylistically too. De Zerbi felt his effort levels had dropped off in recent weeks amid the speculation around his future but the statistics highlight an impressive work-rate, with only three players - Kevin De Bruyne, Martin Odegaard and Jack Harrison - winning possession in the final third more times this season.

His age means he would not arrive with huge scope for improvement or re-sale value, but his contractual situation makes him a relatively cheap option and his proven quality is appealing.

Image: Arsenal are close to signing Poland defender Jakub Kiwior for £20m

Arsenal are close to signing Spezia central defender Jakub Kiwior in a deal understood to be worth £20m.

Sky Italy are reporting the player will fly into the UK over the weekend for a medical. Personal terms are not expected to be a problem.

Kiwior has been capped nine times by Poland and started all four of their games at the World Cup.

Arsenal have been looking for a left-sided central defender to provide competition for Gabriel.

Kiwior will have a medical this weekend ahead of joining on a contract until 2027, with Arsenal having a an option to extend the contract by 12-months.

If all gets done before Sunday's game against Manchester United, he could be in attendance at the Emirates.

