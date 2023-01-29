Anthony Gordon signs for Newcastle for £45m from Everton after handing in transfer request

Newcastle have completed the £45m transfer of winger Anthony Gordon from Everton, making him the club's second most expensive signing.

Everton said in a statement that they sanctioned the move for academy graduate Gordon to join the Magpies after he "submitted a formal transfer request".

Gordon has signed a long-term contract at Newcastle after they agreed to pay an initial £40m plus add-ons that could see the deal rise to £45m, with the £63m paid for Alexander Isak last summer remaining their club-record transfer.

Gordon, who made his Premier League debut for Everton in January 2020, becomes Eddie Howe's first signing of this January transfer window as the third-placed Magpies bolster their attacking options for the second half of the season.

Gordon, who leaves Goodison Park having scored seven goals in 78 appearances, says "people haven't seen what I'm capable of yet" following his move to Newcastle.

"Since I heard of the interest, I was always convinced Newcastle were for me," Gordon told NUFC TV.

"I think the fan base and the city really suits me as a person, the way the team are playing under the gaffer at the minute really suits me, and the club just look like they're heading in the right direction.

"I feel like it's a really big step. I think under the gaffer, and the way the club's going, I can really excel here."

